Zenless Zone Zero Burnice materials
Promotion, Attack, and Skill materials for Burnice.
Burnice is an S-Rank Fire character with the Anomaly speciality who will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.2.
While Burnice should be featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Banner in version 1.2, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.
If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed beta leaks of Burnice's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. We'll also update this page with Burnice's kit and Mindscape Cinema details when beta leaks have been translated into English.
Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Burnice's materials and kit might change upon her official release.
On this page:
Burnice's kit
Burnice is an S-Rank Fire character with the Anomaly speciality who deals Pierce-type damage.
Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Burnice's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Attribute: Fire.
- Speciality: Anomaly.
- Damage Type: Pierce.
- Rarity: S-Rank.
- Faction: Sons of Calydon.
We'll update this page with more details on Burnice's kit when the beta leaks have been translated into English.
Burnice Promotion materials
You need to use Burnice Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Burnice, it looks like you need to get a lot of Anomaly Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.
With thanks to hakush.in for sourcing this leaked beta information, we know that Burnice Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:
- x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal
- x32 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal
- x30 Controller Certification Seal
- 800,000 Dennies
For more details, here's what Burnice promotion materials you need per level:
|Burnice Promotion level
|Burnice Promotion materials
|Dennies
|Reward
|Level 10
|None
|None
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 20
|x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal
|24,000
|None
|Level 30
|x12 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal
|56,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 40
|x20 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal
|120,000
|None
|Level 50
|x10 Controller Certification Seal
|200,000
|x1 regular Master Tape
|Level 60
|x20 Controller Certification Seal
|400,000
|None
Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Burnice's official release.
Burnice Skill and Attack materials
Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Burnice, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.
With thanks to hakush.in again for sourcing the information, it looks like you need to use a lot of Burn Chips and a new Notorious Hunt material to fully upgrade Burnice's capabilities.
In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Burnice Skill and Attack materials you need are:
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- New Notorious Hunt material x9
- New Dimensional Data material x60
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- 2.9 million Dennies
The total for just Burnice's Core Skill upgrades is:
- 405,000 Dennies
- New Dimensional Data material x60
- New Notorious Hunt material x9
Finally, here's the total for just Burnice's Attack upgrades:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- 2.5 million Dennies
Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Burnice's materials could change upon her official release.
We'll update this page when Burnice's kit and Mindscape Cinema details are available.