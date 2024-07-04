How to get Observation Data in Zenless Zone Zero

There are two types of Observation Data in Zenless Zone Zero - Exploration Observation Data and Combat Observation Data.

You'll find Exploration Observation Data and Combat Observation Data in Zenless Zone Zero using both different methods and in different types of Commissions. Successfully find all three for a specific Commission and you'll find yourself rewarded with some Polychromes!

So let's take a look at how to get Exploration Observation Data in Zenless Zone Zero, alongside how to get Combat Exploration Data.

How to get Exploration Observation Data in Zenless Zone Zero

You can earn Exploration Observation Data from three different parts of Zenless Zone Zero - Mewmew Challenges, Story and Exploration Comissions.

Every Mewmew Challenge you complete for Officer Mewmew will reward you with one Exploration Observation Data. (As long as you remember to collect the medal of course!) So these challenges are an excellent way to earn some additional data, especially if you fancy having a break from Commissions! You'll know if you've collected the Exploration Observation Data for a Mewmew Challenge if the Mewmew Medal is filled in for said challenge when talking to Officer Mewmew.

There are three pieces of Exploration Observation Data hidden within every Story and Exploration Commission. Exploration Observation Data is represented by a black sphere, created out of triangles, surrounded by a black circle with an orange background and will appear on the many TV screens you use to travel through the Hollow.

Finding all three pieces of Exploration Observation Data will increase your overall rank for the Commission you're attempting to complete, while also rewarding you with Polychromes. You'll also need to collect a certain amount of Exploration Observation Data at times to increase your Proxy Rank.

You can keep track of how much Exploration Observation Data you've collected in an individual Commission by looking at its name in the Commission selection screen. Next to it you'll see three circles and they'll become filled in with the amount of Exploration Observation Data you've collected for that Commission.

Meanwhile, you can track the overall amount of Exploration Observation Data you've collected by visiting your profile by clicking on your level and selecting 'Your Info'. It's here where you'll also learn how much Exploration Observation Data you might have to complete for increasing your Proxy Rank.

Exploration Observation Data can only be found when you're travelling through a Hollow as a Bangboo, so you don't need to keep an eye out for it during combat! This does mean, however, it will have slightly different locations depending on the Commission you've undertaken. You may, for example, need to visit a different level within the Hollow, complete a puzzle, pay to open a lock or defeat a set of monsters before you can obtain the data.

When looking for Exploration Observation Data, keep in mind you can zoom out and move around the screen independently of navigating the Bangboo. This is ideal for planning out your route and spotting useful things like Exploration Observation Data locations.

Another piece of good news is that once you've found an Exploration Observation Data, you don't have to find it again! This means if you miss a piece of data or want to finish a mission due to your character's health being too low, you can simply replay the Commission to find it! You will have to complete all of the other sets within the Commission, but you can still easily make finding the Exploration Observation Data your focus.

Just keep searching for those orange screens!