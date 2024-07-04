Sixth Street lost cargo truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Finding the lost cargo truck locations in Sixth Street is most likely one of the first Mewmew Challenges you'll want to complete in Zenless Zone Zero.

When searching for a lost cargo truck in Zenless Zone Zero, you're actually looking for a device labelled 'Missing Mini Cargo Truck'. Don't worry about the name change, or whether you've already opened one, as it will all count towards completing the specific Mewmew Challenge.

Helpfully, the lost cargo trucks all have a big 'X' on their sides, but, if you'd like some additional assistance, here's the six lost cargo truck locations in Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings