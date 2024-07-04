Sixth Street lost cargo truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero
How to find all six lost cargo trucks in Sixth Street.
Finding the lost cargo truck locations in Sixth Street is most likely one of the first Mewmew Challenges you'll want to complete in Zenless Zone Zero.
When searching for a lost cargo truck in Zenless Zone Zero, you're actually looking for a device labelled 'Missing Mini Cargo Truck'. Don't worry about the name change, or whether you've already opened one, as it will all count towards completing the specific Mewmew Challenge.
Helpfully, the lost cargo trucks all have a big 'X' on their sides, but, if you'd like some additional assistance, here's the six lost cargo truck locations in Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero.
Lost cargo trucks locations for Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero
Below you'll find all of the lost cargo truck locations in Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero:
Lost Cargo Truck One
To find this cargo truck continue up the road going past Officer Mewmew. You'll easily find it in the corner before the road turns to the right.
Lost Cargo Truck Two
For this cargo truck, head past the arcade before looking in the alleyway to your left directly afterwards. You'll see the lost cargo truck sitting near some crates and blue bin bags.
Lost Cargo Truck Three
To find this cargo truck, you need to follow the road heading right from the video store. It will take you past the arcade, coffee shop and convenience store. At this point, this path will turn to the right and you need to continue following it until you reach the station.
Go all the way up to the Metro Station entrance, but, instead of getting on it, look to your left to find the lost cargo truck.
Lost Cargo Truck Four
For this cargo truck, you need to head down the road which sits between the coffee and noodle shop. Follow this path as far as you can go and then turn left to see the cargo truck sitting by a shipping container.
Lost Cargo Truck Five
This cargo truck is easy to find, but easy to miss. Using the video store as your starting point, you need to follow the road to your left. There will be an alleyway on your right once you're past the 'Parking' sign and it's here where you'll find the lost cargo truck.
Lost Cargo Truck Six
Using Random Play as our starting location once again, you'll want to head up the stairs directly to the left of your shop. This will take you to a very small rooftop area, but it does contain a lost cargo truck!
After finding all six cargo trucks, make sure you return to Officer Mewmew and collect your rewards. You'll get some Inter-Knot EXP, 10 Polychromes, two Official Investigator Logs, 5000 Dennies and one Exploration Observation Data.
Good luck finding all of the lost cargo trucks in Sixth Street!