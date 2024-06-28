Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Banners and Rewards

Zenless Zone Zero is on its way, so to make sure you’re not missing out on potential goodies, these are all of the 1.0 Banner details.

There are plenty of characters you can add to your team in Zenless Zone Zero, but Signal Searches (which are the game's Banners) are a great way of obtaining even more to your roster.

Without further ado, here are the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Banners.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Banners

There will be two character banners available in Zenless Zone Zero 1.0.

The first Banner to become available will be for Ellen Joe on Thursday, 4th July which is the official global release date for Zenless Zone Zero. Ellen Joe is an Ice Attribute Agent with the Attack Specialty, and she is an S Rank character.

Her Exclusive Channel will be 'Mellow Waveride'.

Ellen's boosted A-Rank characters are:

Anton Ivanov (Electric, Attack)

Soukaku (Ice, Support)

Image credit: HoYoverse

The second Banner to become available will be for Zhu Yuan on Wednesday, 24th July. Zhu Yuan is an Ether Attribute Agent with the Attack Speciality, and she is also an S Rank character.

Her Exclusive Channel will be 'Unswerving Bullet'.

Zhu's boosted A-Rank characters are:

Nicole Demara (Ether, Support)

Ben Bigger (Fire, Defense)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Rewards

That's not all though, at launch everyone playing Zenless Zone Zero will able to earn the following rewards :

100 Pulls

80 Boopon

Not all of these goodies are handed out for free, for some of them you'll need to complete in-game events and challenges to get your hands on everything on offer. Check out your in-game mail and events pages to find out which ones you'll need to work for.

Image credit: HoYoverse

That's all for now! If you can't wait for more Zenless Zone Zero content, then check out our voice actors and cast list to find out who's behind your favourite characters, or check out our System Requirements page to find out if you'll be able to jump in without a problem.