Understanding the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements is important if you're planning on playing HoYoVerse's new game on PC. (PlayStation 5 players thankfully just have to make sure they have enough file space for this gacha game.)

Like all PC games, Zenless Zone Zero has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements. This means that, even if you don't meet the recommended specs, there's a good chance your PC can run it even if you haven't updated its hardware in a while.

To help you get prepared, we've listed the Zenless Zone Zero PC system requirements - both minimum and recommended - below along with taking a look at Zenless Zone Zero file sizes and platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero system requirements for PC Below you'll find the minimum and recommended Zenless Zone Zero system requirements copied verbatim from the game's Epic Store page: Zenless Zone Zero minimum system requirements OS Version - Windows 10 or later versions

- Windows 10 or later versions CPU - 7th Gen Intel Core i5

- 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Memory - 8GB

- 8GB GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX970 Zenless Zone Zero recommended system requirements OS Version - Windows 10 or later versions

- Windows 10 or later versions CPU - 10th Gen Intel Core i7

- 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Memory - 8GB

- 8GB GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Thanks to the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 being released in 2017 and the Nvidia GeForce GTX970 being released in 2014, there's a very good chance your PC will be able to run Zenless Zone Zero. Keep in mind that meeting the recommended system requirements will result in a far better experience, especially considering this is an online-focused game. Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero platforms Alongside PC, Zenless Zone Zero is also playable on PlayStation 5, Android and iOS mobile devices. Zenless Zone Zone is not currently supported on Macs. You'll need 8 GB RAM when playing on a mobile device as stated on the Apple App Store page for Zenless Zone Zero. To be specific for iOS, to play it on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch the device must be running iOS 12.0 or higher according, again, to the game's Apple App Store page. It's a good idea to check which version of iOS your device is running before downloading Zenless Zone Zero. When it comes to Android, we expect the minimum requirements will be released around the same time as iOS 12.0, which was in 2018, so this could include Snapdragon 855 or Kirin 990. The recommended requirements would, of course, be more up-to-date models. Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero file size for PC While the exact PC file size for Zenless Zone Zero is yet to be officially announced, we can make an estimate based upon the sizes of other HoYoverse games. Honkai: Star Rail is currently roughly 30.5 GB on PC. Meanwhile Genshin Impact, which was released in 2020, now has a minimum storage of 100 GB and a recommended file size of 150 GB according to the Epic Store. Zenless Zone Zero will obviously not be as large as Genshin Impact at launch, but we wouldn't be surprised if it will sit close to the Honkai: Star Rail file size of being between 30 to 45 GB. Always keep in mind that, like the other games, Zenless Zone Zero will receive regular updates, meaning its file size will grow over time. The Genshin Impact system requirements from the Epic Store. | Image credit: Epic Store/HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero file size for mobile devices Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse The exact file size for Zenless Zone Zero on mobile devices is also yet to be released. We can, however, get an idea of what it might be by looking at how much space other HoYoverse games take up. A year after its release and having experienced a number of updates, Honkai: Star Rail is 27.77 GB on iOS devices at the time of writing. With this number in mind, we expect Zenless Zone Zero to be between 15 to 20 GB. Though it's important to note that the exact file size may be different depending on whether you're playing on Android or iOS.