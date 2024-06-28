Zenless Zone Zero is rapidly approaching and it won't be long before you can dive into Hollow Zero to take on enemies or hang around New Eridu City with your new friends.

If you're itching to get your hands on Zenless Zone Zero then you'll simply need to wait for the release date, right? Well, yes and no - you can make sure you're ready to play it by doing a Preload.

With that in mind, here's the preload date for Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Preload Date

You can start to preload Zenless Zone Zero on Tuesday, 2nd July - a full 48 hours before the game's official global release time.

Doing the preload will mean that the game is already installed on your chosen device. When you've done this it means you can jump straight into it once Zenless Zone Zero is officially released, taking away the agonising wait for the download bar to fill on launch day while everyone else is already playing.

Pre-download or you could be as bored as Piper is here on the 4th July. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To start the preload you simply need to head to the Zenless Zone Zero store page on your chosen device and platform, then follow the prompts there to start the download.

In the meantime, you can still check out our pages showing you how to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero and the pre-registration rewards you can get your hands on for doing so. Also, check out our system requirements page to make sure your device can run it!