How to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration is open!
Pre-registration for Zenless Zone Zero - the latest game from miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact - is now available.
Zenless Zone Zero is an urban fantasy adventure game set on the post-apocalyptic New Eridu. Here humanity is under attack by beings called Ethereal who travel through portals known as Hollows and it's up to you to fight back!
Knowing how to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero will not only help you get ready for the game's launch, but will make you eligible for the pre-registration rewards.
How to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero
Pre-registering for Zenless Zone Zero is really easy - all you have to do is visit the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration website and click one of the buttons labelled 'Pre-Register'. (Who would have guessed?) They're bright yellow, so quite hard to miss.
You will need a HoYoVerse account to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero, so, if you don't have one already, make one! Thankfully, you'll be able to do so as part of the pre-registering process. If you already have a miHoYo account, then you simply need to log in.
Whether you've had to make a HoYoVerse account or were already set, you'll now be pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero. This means you'll also receive the pre-registration rewards when the game launches.
The pre-registration website also includes links to the PlayStation 5, Epic, Google and Apple's App Store where you can wishlist Zenless Zone Zero to ensure you're notified when it launches on that particular platform.
At the time of writing, we're still waiting to hear when Zenless Zone Zero will be released. It's important to note that on the Apple's App Store the expected date is listed as Thursday 4th July, while, on the App Store's website, this date is listed as Wednesday 3rd July. Last year saw the release dates for Honkai: Star Rail, another game from miHoYo, being listed in a similar manner and those did line up with the game's actual release. For this reason, we wouldn't be surprised if a similar thing is happening with Zenless Zone Zero.
Hope you're looking forward to Zenless Zone Zero!