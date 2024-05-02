Zenless Zone Zero is the newest gacha release from miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, and just like these games, there are pre-registration rewards available for ZZZ.

For a preview of what you can get, we've listed all pre-registration rewards for Zenless Zone Zero below, along with how to get your pre-registration rewards when Zenless Zone Zero launches.

To up those numbers and unlock the final milestones, we can also help you sign-up with our page on how to pre-register in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

For reaching certain pre-registration milestones, more rewards are unlocked for all Zenless Zone Zero players at the game's launch. You can visit our how to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero page for details on how to do so.

For a preview of what's on offer, here's all Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards:

15 million pre-registrations - 30,000 Dennies.

20 million pre-registrations - x3 Master Tape.

25 million pre-registrations- x5 Boopon (Coup-En).

30 million pre-registrations - x5 Master Tape.

35 million pre-registrations - x1 Agent Corin.

40 million pre-registrations - x12 Master Tape.

As noted on an official blog post, the first three milestones have already been reached, meaning 30,000 Dennies, x3 Master Tape, and x5 Boopon (Coup-En) are unlocked.

For those not versed in the Zenless Zone Zero terminology just yet (we don't blame you, it's not out yet!), Dennies are a currency used to buy items like food, Master Tapes are the currency you use to pull for new characters on Banners, Boopons are currency used to pull for Bangboos (adorable little support creatures) on their own Banner, and 'Agent' Corin is an A-Rank character and member of the Victoria Housekeeping faction.

Agent is the word ZZZ uses to describe characters obtainable from the gacha Banner system.

This is Corin, the character rewarded for reaching 35 million pre-registrations. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you're a Genshin Impact player, Dennies translate to Mora and Master Tapes to Fate, and for Honkai: Star Rail enjoyers, Dennies are basically Credits and Master Tapes are Star Rail Passes.

How to get Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

You have to wait until Zenless Zone Zero releases to get your goodies, as all unlocked Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards are issued via the in-game mail system. If following Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail's pattern, the mail system should unlock fairly early into Zenless Zone Zero's story, so you shouldn't have to wait long to get your rewards!

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy Zenless Zone Zero when it releases!