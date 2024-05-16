Skip to main content

Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "EGMay24" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th May for 341

How to group together today’s NYT Connections.

Image credit: The New York Times
Paulo Kawanishi avatar
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Published on

Happy Friday! It's time to wrap the week up and prepare for the weekend. But before, let's check the Connections answer for today, 17th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

  • Yellow - Related to dishonesty
  • Green - Talk to someone
  • Blue - Objects usually depicted in a traditional type of painting
  • Purple - Words that go well with Beer
  • Dirty belongs in the Yellow group, Ping in Green, and Skull in Blue

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 17th May

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Ping Pong Dirty Text
Garden Fruit Batter Can
Base Contact Pitcher Low
Tablecloth Vile Skull Message

Connections answer for 17th May

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

  • Corrupt - Base, Dirty, Low, Vile
  • Reach Out To - Contact, Message, Ping, Text
  • Classic Still Life Components - Fruit, Pitcher, Skull, Tablecloth
  • Beer____ - Batter, Can, Garden, Pong

Today's Connections puzzle has been one of the easiest of the week. The first group I put together was the Green one. With this one out of the way, it was time to figure out the fourth word that would go together with Dirty, Low, and Vile. Base was not my first option but eventually, I picked it. Now, the remaining words made it clear that Can, Pong, Batter, and Garden were related to Beer, making the Purple group. Not a big fan of still-life paintings so maybe that’s why the Blue group was the last one I found.

Here's the 17th May 2024 341 Connections answer

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

NYT Games

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!

Read this next