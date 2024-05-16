Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th May for 341

Happy Friday! It's time to wrap the week up and prepare for the weekend. But before, let's check the Connections answer for today, 17th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Related to dishonesty

- Related to dishonesty Green - Talk to someone

- Talk to someone Blue - Objects usually depicted in a traditional type of painting

- Objects usually depicted in a traditional type of painting Purple - Words that go well with Beer

- Words that go well with Beer Dirty belongs in the Yellow group, Ping in Green, and Skull in Blue Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 17th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Ping Pong Dirty Text Garden Fruit Batter Can Base Contact Pitcher Low Tablecloth Vile Skull Message To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 17th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Corrupt - Base, Dirty, Low, Vile

Reach Out To - Contact, Message, Ping, Text

Classic Still Life Components - Fruit, Pitcher, Skull, Tablecloth

Beer____ - Batter, Can, Garden, Pong Today's Connections puzzle has been one of the easiest of the week. The first group I put together was the Green one. With this one out of the way, it was time to figure out the fourth word that would go together with Dirty, Low, and Vile. Base was not my first option but eventually, I picked it. Now, the remaining words made it clear that Can, Pong, Batter, and Garden were related to Beer, making the Purple group. Not a big fan of still-life paintings so maybe that’s why the Blue group was the last one I found.