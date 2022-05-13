If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact dev reveals new game Zenless Zone Zero with debut trailer

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
The developer of phenomenally successful role-playing game Genshin Impact has properly revealed its new game after an initial tease.

Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game from HoYoverse (which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China). HoYoverse describe it as an urban fantasy title and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".

The fast-paced trailer, below, introduces a number of anime characters who take on enemies in stylish combat.

Zenless Zone Zero debut trailer.

Zenless Zone Zero is set in New Eridu, a post-apocalyptic shelter for humanity following some kind of calamity.

It's due out on PC and iOS, with the initial closed beta ready for sign-up via the official website. There's no release date yet.

Genshin Impact, by the way, shows no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.

