Genshin Impact dev reveals new game Zenless Zone Zero with debut trailer

The developer of phenomenally successful role-playing game Genshin Impact has properly revealed its new game after an initial tease.

Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game from HoYoverse (which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China). HoYoverse describe it as an urban fantasy title and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".

The fast-paced trailer, below, introduces a number of anime characters who take on enemies in stylish combat.

Watch on YouTube Zenless Zone Zero debut trailer.

Zenless Zone Zero is set in New Eridu, a post-apocalyptic shelter for humanity following some kind of calamity.

It's due out on PC and iOS, with the initial closed beta ready for sign-up via the official website. There's no release date yet.

Genshin Impact, by the way, shows no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.