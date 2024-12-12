Mafia: The Old Country leaked trailer heads to 1900s Sicily, as release window narrows

Ahead of tonight's promised airing at The Game Awards, a trailer for Mafia: The Old Country - the fourth entry in the more than two-decade-old open-world crime series - has made an appearance online via a YouTube advert.

As expected, the trailer brings a first tantalising glimpse at Mafia: The Old Country's 1900s-set Sicilian action. It also provides a release window: summer 2025 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

MAFIA OLD COUNTRY SUMMER 2025!!! pic.twitter.com/ylvbQygBE2 — Damon Andrews (@DJari2020) December 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Developer Hangar 13, which worked on 2106's Mafia 3, announced it was working on a new Mafia game back in 2022 to mark the series' 20th anniversary. At the time its launch was said to still be "a few years away", but the laws of temporal progression being what they are, that point - following a teaser reveal in August - is nearly here.

Mafia: The Old Country does, of course, bring yet another time shift for the series. While its first two games spanned the 1930s, 40s, and 50s between them, and Mafia 3 set its sights on the late 60s, The Old Country - as its name suggests - looks like it'll whisk players back to experience events prior to those games.

More specifically, this fourth outing promises to deliver "gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily", featuring "authentic realism and rich storytelling" in a "dangerous and unforgiving era". And now, thanks to this year's first The Game Awards leak, we now exactly what all that looks like.

Stay tuned for a full version of the trailer tonight at The Game Awards, which kicks off at 12.30am UK time. Grab a coffee and join us later!