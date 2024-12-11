Astro Bot comes over all festive with seasonal Winter Wonder update

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the lovely Astro Bot lot are embracing the festive season and gifting us all with a Winter Wonder update.

This is a gift, so the update will be free for those who have completed Astro Bot. In a PlayStation blog update, developer Team Asobi said it was the studio's way of saying thank you for all the kind words and support since Astro Bot's release back in September.

As for what is actually included, this update adds a new level for players to platform their way through, and yes, it has a wintery theme. Team Asobi is keeping further detail pretty schtum for now, as it says it wants to keep things as much of a surprise as possible. However, the developer has said to expect its snowy level to be filled with "shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew".

"This winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike," the Astro Bot team furthered, "so, no hair-pulling challenge this time! :) We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too."

The update will go live tomorrow, 12th December, at 6pm Pacific time. That's 2am on 13th December, for those of us on the chilly shores of Blighty (where I live, it was -8C last night and I am still defrosting).

Again, to access this Winter Wonder update, players will need to have completed Astro Bot. An internet connection is also required.

Image credit: Team Asobi

