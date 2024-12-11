Donkey Kong Country Returns HD gets new difficulty mode on Switch

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to release on Switch in January and will come with a new, easier difficulty mode.

While Original Mode will preserve the high difficulty of the original release, the new Modern Mode will give the titular gorilla three hearts by default instead of two, plus players can carry up to nine items to help out.

The more forgiving option is detailed in a new gameplay trailer for the game released by Nintendo. Check it out below.

The HD re-release of Rare's game takes inspiration from both its original Wii release and its subsequent 3DS release.

The 3DS release, for instance, also featured an easier difficulty mode known as New Mode. Here Donkey Kong had an extra heart and a wider variety of items available to buy in Kranky Kong's shop.

And like the Wii release, players on Switch will be able to use Joy-con motion controls to slap the ground.

Co-op mode will also be included with one pair of Joy-con controllers.

Donkey Kong Country Returns released on the Wii in 2010, followed by its 3DS release in 2013. Its sequel, Tropical Freeze, came to WiiU in 2014 and was then ported to Switch in 2018.

The release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on Switch follows the addition of the Donkey Kong Land Game Boy games to Switch Online earlier this month.

It's all to celebrate the opening of the Donkey Kong Country theme park expansion at Universal Studios Japan, after a six month delay.