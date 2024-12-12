The Warm Protection Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up by speaking to Vendita at the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost during the day.

This task requires you to find a pair of gloves that are well suited to a guard in Infinity Nikki. Luckily, the item you need isn't too far away but it's quite pricey, so we recommend saving up some Blings if you want to complete this quest.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Warm Protection Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Warm Protection Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Warm Protection Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Midnight Moon gloves and wear them for Vendita.

You can buy the Midnight Moon gloves from the boutique in Florawish for 15,900 Bling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've bought them, put them on via your wardrobe in the Pear-Pal app. The rest of your outfit doesn't matter - you just need to wear the Midnight Moon gloves.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've shown them to Vendita, he'll reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Crimson Snowstorm sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

