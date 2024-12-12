The Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up by the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow by speaking to Peysi on the stands near the rear of the building.

For this task, you need to find a pair of shorts that make it easy for Peysi to jump around in. You can't buy these Infinity Nikki shorts, however, and you will need to find the sketch in the wild before gathering the right materials to craft it.

On that note, here's how to complete the Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Swift Leap shorts and show them to Peysi.

The Swift Leap shorts can be found in a chest on top of the columns at memorial mountain near Kilo the Cadenceborn.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We've marked its location on the map below for you, you will need to do a bit of careful climbing to reach it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The chest will only give you the sketch for the shorts. To craft the shorts you'll need:

3 Sizzpollen

3 Buttoncone

40 Thread of Purity

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've made the shorts, put them on through your wardrobe in the Pear-Pal app. The rest of your outfit doesn't matter, you just need to wear the Swift Leap shorts to pass.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've worn them and shown them to Peysi, they'll reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Gentle Sunshine hat sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now!