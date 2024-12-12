Where to buy Intel Arc B580: UK & US links
The first of Intel's new Battlemage cards is almost here.
Intel is launching its second generation of Arc GPUs, with the new B580 'Battlemage' card releasing on December 13th 2024. Here we've rounded up the places you can purchase the new card in the UK and USA if you want a new GPU that looks to be a big step up over its predecessor, and may well be able to take it to Intel and AMD with some aggressive pricing and solid 1080p and 1440p performance with the benefit of XeSS 2 frame-gen and upscaling tech. For more information, check out Will's initial announcement article, and our full review and testing, which will follow in due course.
Where to buy the Intel Arc A580 in the UK
We'll start where it makes sense to - where you can actually purchase these cards. I've picked out the 'cheapest' variants that will be available as close to the £249/$249 MSRP where possible, and there are links to the respective places where you can pick this card up. Where it isn't currently listed, there will be a link to the search page so you can see what's in stock at the time of writing. Keep checking back, as retailers will update their listings as and when more stock comes in.
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|AWD-IT
|£280
|AsRock Challenger variant is cheapest, but Steel Legend OC is also stocked
|Overclockers
|£249
|Intel's own 'Limited Edition' at MSRP, but AsRock Challenger, Steel Legend OC and Sparkle variants also stocked
|CCL
|£TBA
|AsRock Challenger and Steel Legend OC listed, although not in stock
|Ebuyer
|£TBA
|Not currently listed
|Scan
|£TBA
|Not currently listed
|Currys
|£TBA
|Not currently listed
|Novatech
|£TBA
|Not currently listed
|Amazon UK
|£TBA
|Not currently listed
Where to buy the Intel Arc A580 in the USA
As above, here are links to find the Arc B580 in the US. It's worth checking back in for stock as time passes, as more retailers will likely get it so you have more of a choice. Likewise, if we see it's come up anywhere else, you'll hear all about it right here.
|Retailer
|Price
|Availability
|Newegg
|$260
|AsRock Challenger variant is cheapest, but Steel Legend OC, Intel and Sparkle variants also stocked
|Amazon US
|$TBA
|Not currently listed
|B&H Photo Video
|$TBA
|Not currently listed
|Best Buy
|$TBA
|Not currently listed
Frequently asked questions
What variants of the Intel Arc B580 are available?
Intel is offering the B580 with variants from itself and six other partners:
- Acer (Nitro)
- AsRock (Challenger, Steel Legend)
- Gunnir (Index, Photon)
- Maxsun (I-Craft, Milestone)
- Onix (Lumi, Odyssey)
- Sparkle (Guardian, Titan)
What are the specs of the Intel Arc B580?
Here are the B580's specs in a handy-dandy table, if you're interested:
|Arc B580
|Arc B570
|Xe Cores
|20
|18
|Render Slices
|5
|5
|RT Units
|20
|18
|XMX AI Engines
|160
|144
|Graphics Clock
|2670MHz
|2500MHz
|Memory
|12GB
|10GB
|Memory Interface
|192 bit
|160 bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|456GB/s
|380GB/s
|Peak TOPs
|233
|203
|Total Board Power
|190W
|150W
Well, there you have it - the best prices for Intel's all-new B580 GPU and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.