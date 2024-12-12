Where to buy Intel Arc B580: UK & US links

Intel is launching its second generation of Arc GPUs, with the new B580 'Battlemage' card releasing on December 13th 2024. Here we've rounded up the places you can purchase the new card in the UK and USA if you want a new GPU that looks to be a big step up over its predecessor, and may well be able to take it to Intel and AMD with some aggressive pricing and solid 1080p and 1440p performance with the benefit of XeSS 2 frame-gen and upscaling tech. For more information, check out Will's initial announcement article, and our full review and testing, which will follow in due course.

Where to buy the Intel Arc A580 in the UK

We'll start where it makes sense to - where you can actually purchase these cards. I've picked out the 'cheapest' variants that will be available as close to the £249/$249 MSRP where possible, and there are links to the respective places where you can pick this card up. Where it isn't currently listed, there will be a link to the search page so you can see what's in stock at the time of writing. Keep checking back, as retailers will update their listings as and when more stock comes in.

Retailer Price Availability AWD-IT £280 AsRock Challenger variant is cheapest, but Steel Legend OC is also stocked Overclockers £249 Intel's own 'Limited Edition' at MSRP, but AsRock Challenger, Steel Legend OC and Sparkle variants also stocked CCL £TBA AsRock Challenger and Steel Legend OC listed, although not in stock Ebuyer £TBA Not currently listed Scan £TBA Not currently listed Currys £TBA Not currently listed Novatech £TBA Not currently listed Amazon UK £TBA Not currently listed

Where to buy the Intel Arc A580 in the USA

As above, here are links to find the Arc B580 in the US. It's worth checking back in for stock as time passes, as more retailers will likely get it so you have more of a choice. Likewise, if we see it's come up anywhere else, you'll hear all about it right here.

Retailer Price Availability Newegg $260 AsRock Challenger variant is cheapest, but Steel Legend OC, Intel and Sparkle variants also stocked Amazon US $TBA Not currently listed B&H Photo Video $TBA Not currently listed Best Buy $TBA Not currently listed

Image credit: Intel/Digital Foundry

Frequently asked questions

What variants of the Intel Arc B580 are available?

Intel is offering the B580 with variants from itself and six other partners:

Acer (Nitro)

AsRock (Challenger, Steel Legend)

Gunnir (Index, Photon)

Maxsun (I-Craft, Milestone)

Onix (Lumi, Odyssey)

Sparkle (Guardian, Titan)

What are the specs of the Intel Arc B580?

Here are the B580's specs in a handy-dandy table, if you're interested:

Arc B580 Arc B570 Xe Cores 20 18 Render Slices 5 5 RT Units 20 18 XMX AI Engines 160 144 Graphics Clock 2670MHz 2500MHz Memory 12GB 10GB Memory Interface 192 bit 160 bit Memory Bandwidth 456GB/s 380GB/s Peak TOPs 233 203 Total Board Power 190W 150W

Well, there you have it - the best prices for Intel's all-new B580 GPU and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry.bsky.social on Bluesky for more PC deals as we find them.