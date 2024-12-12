Assassin's Creed Shadows includes a "canon mode" without narrative choices, which is probably the best way to handle story options when you're replaying memories

Assassin's Creed Shadows will take a fresh approach to how it handles branching story, by offering a mode "that allows a choice-free narrative".

Developers behind Shadows revealed the game would feature a "canon mode" via a reddit Q&A last night, in answer to questions from fans around how the game will balance the ability to make narrative decisions with fans' desire for a single representation of how Shadows' 'historical' narrative plays out.

Canon has always been a hot topic among Assassin's Creed fans, partly due to the fact its labyrinthine web of lore is portrayed as a definitive secret history of the real world (albeit one where secret societies, magic artefacts and being able to see enemies through walls are all real), and because you are typically meant to see this history by reliving memories of someone there at the time.

Early Assassin's Creed games leant into this fantasy by rewarding players for perfectly "synchronising" with memories of the past. Later games offered more latitude, however, particularly those developed by Shadows' talented Quebec team, which built up elements of player choice.

In the Victorian London-set Assassin's Creed Syndicate, for example, players could choose which of the game's Frye twins to play as in much of the game's story. And in the Ancient Greece-set Assassin's Creed Odyseey, players could pick between brother and sister protagonists Kassandra and Alexios, with the alternate pick becoming an antagonist.

Assassin's Creed has always found a way to explain these choices in-game, while still supporting the idea that you are playing through someone's memories.

In Odyssey, the sibling protagonists' DNA was deemed identical enough that either choice of main character was possible - though the 'canon' choice was confirmed by developers to have always been Kassandra. And in the Viking era-set Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which also offered a limited amount of player choice, its male and female versions of main character Eivor were cleverly explained by a sort-of split personality.

"We have added a mode in the game called canon mode that allows a choice-free narrative," Shadows game director Jonathan Dumont wrote. "You will still be able to switch characters in open in this mode."

The ability for you to play as either of Shadows' main characters - shinobi Naoe or samurai Yasuke - in the game's open world is similar to you being able to stomp around London as either Frye twin in Syndicate, while each had specific story missions dedicated to one or the other.

Apart from choosing your playable character, Shadows will also let you pick between allies to recruit and who to romance, Ubisoft continued.

"In Shadows choice takes on many forms," associate narrative director Brooke Davies added, "impacting who we play as, and quest and other gameplay outcomes.

"In terms of the story of our league, we get to explore core themes like community and chosen family through choice since Naoe and Yasuke can choose who to recruit as allies and who to connect with as friends and lovers, either for a short, sweet time or longer term."

Whatever your choices, Shadows' story will still finish with a specific ending, Davies continued.

"The story of Shadows culminates in a single, canon ending. That said there are many unique paths leading to this point, and in particular that will determine who is (and isn't) at your side along the way."

Last month, Eurogamer heard from Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté on how the franchise will move forward with a more unified, well-maintained story - and how its modern day portion will now feel more integral after years of being treated like an afterthought.

"There will a be limited modern day story in Shadows that will introduce a broader modern day narrative in the Animus Hub," Dumont added. "We will share more on this later."

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to launch on 14th February 2025 following its recent delay. Eurogamer previously heard from Coté that the game's postponement had been necessary to change the "narrative" of Ubisoft's "inconsistency in quality".