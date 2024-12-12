How to groom a Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki

Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki are a small, fluffy and very cute creature you can find roaming around a specific part of Florawish. Also, if you look carefully, this creature has a little heart marking on its back.

If you manage to groom this animal without it running away, the Bibicoon in Infinity Nikki can give you a vital crafting material called Bibcoon Furball.

Without further ado, here's where to find and how to groom Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki

You can find Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki outside the Bibcoon Chuckle Club in Florawish. It's south-west of the Stylist's Guild. We've marked the location to look in on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

There's usually always one roaming around outside the main doors of the Chuckle Club, so this is a sure-fire way of ensuring you find one quickly.

How to groom Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki

To groom a Bibcoon in Infinity Nikki you need to make sure Nikki has any outfit with the Animal Grooming ability unlocked (such as a the Bye-Bye Dust one you unlock early in the story). Then, with this equipped, slowly approach the Bibicoon outside the Chuckle Club until the blue brush icon appears above its head.

When the icon appears, the Bibcoon won't run away and you can groom it! It's as easy as that.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

