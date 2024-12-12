Aromalily is one of the many crafting ingredients you can collect in Infinity Nikki.

You need both Aromalily and Armomalily essence to craft lots of outfits in Infinity Nikki, and you also need to collect some in order to complete certain side quests.

To help you pick as many as you can, we've detailed all Aromalily locations in Infinity Nikki below, which includes locations across Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, the Abandoned District, and the Wishing Woods.

There are a few things to keep in mind while collecting Armomalily, which we've also quickly explained in our how to get Armomalily section below.

How to get Aromalily in Infinity Nikki

Aromalily is found on lilypads on the edges of deep bodies of water (like lakes) in Infinity Nikki. However, Aromalily only blooms during the day, which means you can only collect it if the clock shows that it's 'Dawn' or 'Day'. If you need to change the time, check out our guide on how to change the time of day.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Be careful when collecting Aromalily, as Nikki will respawn elsewhere if she falls into water that isn't shallow, and you'll be doing a lot of jumping across lilypads to collect Aromalily.

How to get Aromalily essence in Infinity Nikki

You get Aromalily essence by collecting Aromalily after unlocking the 'Collection Ability Enhanced' nodes in the Heart of Infinity. The first node costs 1000 Collection Insight and 10,000 Bling, and the second node costs 3000 Collection Insight and 50,000 Bling

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

For more details on how essence and Insight works, check out our page on how to get essence in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Aromalily locations

Aromalily is located all across Miraland, but it's most common (and easiest to collect) in Florawish.

Split by their region, here's all Aromalily locations in Infinity Nikki:

Florawish Aromalily locations

Aromalily is located all across the edges of the lake in Florawish. We recommend using the Warp Spires along the lake to make farming the material easier.

Here's a picture of Aromalily locations in Florawish:

There are two more Aromalily spots to the east, towards the entrance to the Wishing Woods. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Breezy Meadow Aromalily locations

Aromalily is found in two spots on the eastern lake edge in Breezy Meadow, and two spots around the small lake in the westernmost point of Breezy Meadow.

Here's a picture of Aromalily locations in Breezy Meadow:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Stoneville Aromalily locations

Aromalily are found around the large tree where the villagers place their wishes, in the southern side of Stoneville.

Here's a picture of Aromalily locations in Stoneville:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Abandoned District Aromalily locations

Aromalily are found at the bottom of almost every island in the Abandoned District. We recommend unlocking the Warp Spires near Aromalily locations first, before you start farming them here, as it's a tricky terrain to navigate.

Here's pictures of Aromalily locations in the Abandoned District:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Wishing Woods Aromalily locations

There is only one Aromalily location the Wishing Woods: on the lake near the Secluded Cave Warp Spire, on the southernmost point in the middle of the Wishing Woods.

Here's a picture of the Aromalily location in the Wishing Woods:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best collecting Aromalily in Infinity Nikki!