Voting for the Eurogamer readers' top 50 games of 2024 is now open!

Hello! It's that time of year once again. Christmas? No, not quite yet. But - even better! - it's time to decide your favourite games of 2024.

It's been a brilliant year for video games, with plucky indies, lovable console mascots, and even a princess finally getting her time in the limelight. Before everything coming in 2025 - and there's a lot to look forward to - this is your chance to celebrate everything from the past 12 months.

Here's the form for your choices, if you'd like to cast your vote.

Once again we're asking you for your ranked top five games of the year, with the option to also tell us why. (We're also siding with BAFTA on this one, and saying only games count - sorry, Shadow of the Erdtree.) If you also provide your Eurogamer username, your responses could form part of our final article running down the Eurogamer readers' overall top 50, which is set to be published just before New Year.

If you could get your votes and comments in by Friday the 20th, that would be super.

Thanks, as always, for reading - and for sticking with us through 2024.