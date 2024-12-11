Xbox Insiders can now use cloud streaming on their consoles to play "select" owned games

Microsoft is expanding its suite of cloud gaming features by introducing the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream a "select" number of their owned games to Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One consoles, without needing to install them first. It's available to Xbox Insiders now, and will launch for all users at a later date.

Microsoft has been touting the ability to stream owned games since 2019, with the feature initially expected to launch alongside its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform the following year. Unfortunately, it missed that target by quite some margin, and then failed to hit its revised launch of 2022. In the end, it took another two years for the feature to finally arrive, but since November this year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been able to stream their owned games - and not just those available on Game Pass - to a limited number of platforms.

Initially, it was only possible to stream games through TVs and via browsers on supported devices such as tablets, smartphones, and Meta Quest headsets. At the time, Microsoft said it would be bringing the feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows, but not until next year. So it's a pleasant surprise to see that, earlier than expected, the console rollout is now here - albeit only for Xbox Insiders at the moment.

Starting today, Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings can - provided they also have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription - preview the ability to stream their owned games to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. Users that meet both criteria can start exploring the feature by going to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games on their console, then looking for (or filtering for) the cloud badge on compatible games. After that, it's simply a case of selecting a game then choosing 'Play with Cloud Gaming'.

Image credit: Xbox

The catalogue of supported titles does, however, remain extremely limited, with only around 50 games currently compatible. The good news is it's a fairly strong line-up, mixing new and old blockbuster titles with acclaimed indie games. Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warhammer 4K: Space Marine 2, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Balatro, Hades, Animal Well, Dredge, Phasmophobia, and The Plucky Squire are some of the more notable games on the list - and Microsoft previously promised its "library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world".

If you're not already part of the Xbox Insider Program, you can join up by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub for Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One or Windows PC. The full list of games currently compatible with Microsoft's new cloud gaming feature can be found on its website.