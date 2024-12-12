The Plucky Squire adds Streamlined Mode sounds like a big improvement, with changes for "those who don't need as much hand-holding"

Enjoyable picture book adventure The Plucky Squire is adding a Streamlined Mode in response to feedback around the game's difficulty and overly-chatty characters.

This option is available now via a free update on PC and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Changes for Streamlined Mode include "trims" to "less necessary dialogue", of which there is plenty. I enjoyed my time with The Plucky Squire, but its dialogue was overly verbose - to the point I ended up speeding through it as much as possible.

Other alterations will see the game remove or reduce camera hints, tutorial content, and moments where control of the game is taken away from players.

All of these sound like smart changes and, while I doubt I'll go back for a second playthrough, will very likely improve the experiences of anyone still yet to experience The Plucky Squire afresh.

"The game is a victim of its own delights, perhaps: there's so much invention here that the repetition stands out all the more," our Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's The Plucky Squire review.

"There's also a handful of pacing issues, not least that the game has a habit of interrupting its own flow to explain things. I think this comes from the game having to balance two audiences - kids and adults - but there are still a few too many unskippable conversations when even younger players will want to just get on with things."

These issues aside, The Plucky Squire is still one of the most inventive games I've played this year - and now it sounds like it'll be even better. If you get the oppurtunity, do give it try.