The Natural Design Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up by speaking to Velly near the Bug Catcher's Cabin in Breezy Meadow at any point during the day.

This task requires you to find a specific piece of outerwear and bring it back to show Velly to boost her inspiration in Infinity Nikki. Luckily, the item you need isn't too far away and, even better, it doesn't cost a lot of Bling to buy it.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Natural Design Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Natural Design Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Natural Design Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear and show it to Velly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can buy the Woolfruit Growth outerwear from the boutique in Florawish for a very reasonable 4,300 Bling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've bought the outerwear, put it on in your wardrobe. The rest of your outfit doesn't matter - you just need to wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear to pass.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

After showing it to Velly, she'll reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Hundred Daisies shirt sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you need more Kindled Inspiration help in Infinity Nikki, check out our pages that show you how to complete Camouflage, Goodnight Signal, Yesteryear's She and Animal Traces.