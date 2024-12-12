Golf With Your Friends sequel announced, tees off next year

A sequel to party game Golf With Your Friends has been announced, set for release next year.

From Radical Forge and Team17, Golf With Your Friends 2 will once again bring crazy golf wackiness, but promises "wild" new mechanics, weather hazards, and a revamped level editor to share courses with friends "and then utterly destroy them with the sneaky hidden hole-in-one setup you built in". Cheeky!

It's set for launch across PC and consoles, though doesn't specify which (could this be coming to Switch 2?). Regardless, cross-platform online multiplayer will be included.

Beyond that, the above teaser doesn't tell us much about what to expect.

On Steam, though, the game is listed as an early access release for 2025. At 1.0 launch it will feature six courses and new ways to "customise your balls", along with the above mentioned additions.

The previous Golf With Your Friends game was developed by Australian studio Blacklight Interactive, but Team17 has switched to the UK-based Radical Forge for the sequel.

Released in 2020, Golf With Your Friends proved particularly popular during the pandemic and has since received plenty of DLC. It's included on the PS Plus subscription, or is currently on sale on Steam for just three quid.