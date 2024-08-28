Genshin Impact 5.0 releases new Natlan region

Genshin Impact 5.0 has brought Natlan, widening the world of Teyvat to include its sixth region, as part of the 'Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn' update.

Natlan is available to everyone who's completed the Mondstadt Archon Quests; meaning, even if you're a Genshin Impact newbie, you can still travel beyond the Sumeru desert to the Nation of Pyro. Though, if you want to explore its storyline, you'll have to be Adventure Rank 28 or higher and have completed all of Liyue's Archon Quests.

When journeying across Natlan, you'll encounter the tribes who make their home there and live alongside the Saurians - creatures who are also known as the dragons of Natlan. While there are six tribes in total, only three are available upon Genshin 5.0's release and you'll be able to learn more about them through the Tribal Chronicles. Replacing Story Quests, the Tribal Chronicles offer you the chance to learn more about each tribe through completing a three act quest.

Genshin 5.0's unique feature, however, are the Saurians and how you'll gain the ability to embody the three connected to the tribes released as part of the update - the Tepetlisaurus, Yumkasaurus and Koholasaurus. (Try saying those names three times.) I mean that literally too as you'll physically transform into the Saurian of your choosing; granting you access to both its traversal and combat abilities.

Having been given a preview of Genshin Impact 5.0 during Gamescom last week, I'll openly admit I spent most of my time messing about as a Saurian; tunnelling up a cliff as a Tepetlisaurus or shooting myself through the air as a Yumkasaurus. These traversal abilities succeed in cutting down the amount of time you'll spend journeying across Natlan. After all, why would you waste time walking up a hill, when you can simply dig to its summit? Fighting as a Saurian does take some getting used to - I kept accidentally burying myself underground as a Tepetlisaurus and you can't switch characters - but, once you find your combat rhythm, you'll find the Saurians to be quite effective. Though keep in mind that, while you travel freely as a Saurian in Natlan, you can only conduct the transformations in specific locations. Due to this, it's worth considering exactly where you are when you return to human-form to avoid spending time hunting down the nearest transformation spot.

Finally, as is the way with HoYoverse games, a new update means a new roster of characters for you to pull from Banners. (And spend your real world money on if you really must.) The first half of Genshin 5.0 brings Mualani, a five-star Hydro catalyst wielder, and Kachina, a four-star Geo polearm wielder. Though you can recruit Kachina for free by completing Act 1 of Natlan's Archon Quest. Meanwhile, the second half of Genshin 5.0 sees the release of Kinich - a five-star Dendro claymore user who's mates with a little sunglasses wearing pixel dragon. No. I'm not joking.