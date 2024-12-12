Mew headlines next Pokémon TCG Pocket booster packs

The next themed booster pack coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket will be Mythical Island and features Mew as its cover star.

The Gen 1 Mythical Pokémon is already in the mobile game as part of a secret mission, but now headlines this major new addition.

The Mythical Island booster pack will be available from next week: Tuesday 17th December.

A trailer for the pack shows off a new EX Mew card, which will presumably be one of the fancy immersive cards.

Also shown are an EX card for Aerodactyl, and cards for Marshadow, Tauros, Magmar, Exeggcute, Morelull, Larvesta, Snivy, Dhelmise, and more.

The Mythical Island booster pack will join the current batch of Genetic Apex booster packs starring Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu.

BEHOLD! Mythical Island! ✨ 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/DpG2qWw24S — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) December 12, 2024

It's unclear if or when the current booster packs will no longer be available, but make sure to use your Pack Points.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has proven incredibly popular since its release at the end of October. The mobile game reportedly surpassed $200m in revenue in its first month.

What's more, The Pokémon Company confirmed today the game has exceeded 60m downloads across iOS and Android.