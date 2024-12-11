Here are the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December

Sony has announced its December PlayStation Plus line up for those of us on its Extra and Premium tiers.

As shared in a nice little trailer over on PlayStation Access, subscribers will be able to get their mitts on:

Sonic Frontiers

Forspoken

Rabbids: Party of Legends

WRC Generations

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Coffee Talk 1 and Coffee Talk episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly

A Space for the Unbound

Biped

Phogs!

The above games will be available to download from 18th December for all PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. As for the Classic collection, these are as follows:

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Here's a trailer for this month's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games.

So, what of the games themselves? Well, we called Sonic Frontiers "a hot mess of a reinvention", however one that "can't commit to its new direction".

Forspoken, meanwhile, we said was "a slow burner", but one that still had its charms. "I had my doubts going into Forspoken, and I came away pleasantly surprised. Despite misgivings about Frey's backstory and the divisive dialogue, Luminous has created one of the more engaging heroes I've seen for some time, even if she shuns that title," reads Eurogamer's Forspoken review.

Image credit: Sega

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.

Also, don't forget to check out our PlayStation 30th Anniversary hub here, for more on the platform's history.