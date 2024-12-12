Planet Coaster 2's first paid DLC releases today alongside major update

Planet Coaster 2's first paid DLC has been released today, along with a major free update to the theme park sim.

The Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack costs £7.99 and adds a number of new dizzying rides and coasters.

Perhaps more thrilling, though, are some highly requested changes arriving in today's major update - the first since the game launched last month, beyond hotfixes.

On PC there are amendments to the controls and UI: the camera can be controlled using arrow keys, new keyboard shortcuts have been implemented, and the camera can be edge scrolled with the mouse, to name a few.

Along with multiple bug fixes, there are other improvements like removing the workshop download limit and increasing the maximum capacity of guests in Sandbox Mode (both PC only changes), as well as a Guest Tolerance filter on the Heatmap mode (which has additional support for colourblind players), the ability to override weather settings, and removing the game logo from queue paths.

Further, there are big changes to the movement and testing of flumes, more dramatic waves in pools, new scenery pieces, and the option to have separate stations for loading and unloading guests from coasters.

Many of these changes were outlined in a previous note from developer Frontier. You can read the full update notes on the game website.

As for the DLC's new rides, it includes two coasters: Big M's Rides - Ultra Spin and The Vector - LIM Launch Family Coaster.

The former reminds me of The Ride to Happiness at Tomorrowland with its independently spinning ride cars, while the latter is (presumably) a spoof of the Vekoma Family Launch Coaster that made its debut as Big Bear Mountain in Dollywood last year.

There are also three new spinning flat rides - the 540, Strike, and Whirlpool - all of which look absolutely, horrifyingly sick-inducing. I'll stick to the coasters.

"Planet Coaster 2's flexible creation tools are as compulsive as ever, but the fun butts up against an exhausting UI, uninspired management gameplay, and conspicuous content gaps that feel like cynical spaces for DLC," reads our Eurogamer Planet Coaster 2 review.

At least Frontier is offering regular updates and, following today's Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack, hopefully more extras are on the way - even if they are paid.