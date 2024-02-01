Zenless Zone Zero confirmed for PlayStation 5

Zenless Zone Zero, the next game from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer miHoYo, will also be releasing on PS5.

Initially revealed as an action RPG for PC and mobile, the PS5 port was announced during last night's PlayStation State of Play.

There was no word on a release date for Zenless Zone Zero, but you can watch the embedded trailer below to see captured footage of the game on PS5.

Zenless Zone Zero - State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

Zenless Zone Zero is described as an "urban fantasy action RPG" on the PlayStation blog, and is set in a city called New Eridu. The world has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows, and players will explore these dangerous areas in search of answers and resources.

Combat is in real-time, as opposed to the turn-based combat in Honkai: Star Rail, and will have a deep focus on dodging, timing, and experimenting with combos.

Zenless Zone Zero held a closed beta in November, and is currently expected to release in 2024.

Jessica was able to to take part in the closed beta, and wrote up her Zenless Zone Zero impressions for us in December. "What's missing from Zenless Zone Zero is coherence," Jessica said, with hopes of some big changes to the game before release.