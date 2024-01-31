Everything announced in Sony's PlayStation State of Play
Death Stranding 2! Until Dawn! Silent Hill!
Tonight's PlayStation State of Play offered insight into what we'll see arriving on PS5 during 2024 and beyond, with a selection of surprises mixed in with updates for titles we all already knew were heading our way.
Whether you missed the show or simply want a rundown of all the announcements, along with some of the trailers, you'll find all the show's reveals listed below.
Helldivers 2
The show began with a look at Helldivers 2. This sci-fi shooter will be released on 8th February, so you don't have long to wait if you're looking forward to Helldivers 2!
Stellar Blade
Next up came an extended look at Stellar Blade where we met Eve, the game's protagonist, and learnt more about the post-apocalyptic world she inhabits. Along with this, the trailer shows off different aspects of the gameplay - from combat to how side quests will work. If Stellar Blade has caught you're eye, then you only have to wait until 26th April to get your hands on it.
Sonic X Shadow Generations
The blue hedgehog raced in next, but his trailer was quickly stolen by Shadow. (Anyone else remember the 'edgy' Shadow-the-Hedgehog-has-a-gun game?) The newly-announced Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released in autumn 2024.
Zenless Zone Zero
After this came the reveal that the PlayStation 5 version of Zenless Zone Zero - the next game from HoYoVerse the makers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail - is in development.
Foamstars
We then got a preview for Season 1 of Foamstars, which will be arriving on 6th February for both PS4 and PS5. It will also be part of the PS Plus monthly games.
Dave the Diver
It was then revealed that hit indie game Dave the Diver would be arriving on PlayStation 5 in April. This was followed by an even better reveal - Godzilla will be emerging from the depths within Dave the Diver in May.
V Rising
We were then treated to the trailer for the gothic V Rising. This top-down action game will be released later this year.
Silent Hill: The Short Message
The spooks continued as we got a look at the next installment in the Silent Hill franchise from Konami Digital Entertainment. Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available - it's a shadow drop! - and you can play it for free. Though I do have to wonder why people keep visiting that town...
Silent Hill 2
The Silent Hill news continued with another showing for Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake, though there was no release date yet in sight. This latest look saw our hero fight off a number of torsos.
Judas
Next up came a look at Judas - the next game from Ken Levine, creator of Bioshock. While there's no release date in sight, it does seem like this game has something to say about social media. (Don't we all.)
Metro Awakening
After this came our first PlayStation VR2 game for the presentation - Metro Awakening. This game will be arriving in 2024. (I'd recommend reading the novels this series is based on if you haven't done so already.)
Legendary Tales
Going from the post apolocyptic to medival fantasy, next came a tailer for Legendary Tales. This action roleplaying PlayStation VR2 game will be released on 8th February.
Dragon's Dogma 2
The fantasy vibes continued with a trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 from Capcom. If you've been looking forward to this sequal, then you only have to wait until 22nd March.
Rise of the Ronin
It was then time for Rise of the Ronin to take the stage. During this trailer we got a good look at what the gameplay will entail, including the combat and different modes of transportation. Rise of the Ronin will be released on 22nd March.
Until Dawn
Fancy a relaxing trip to the woods? Well you won't get that in the newly-announced remake of Until Dawn. This narrative focused game where the wrong choice always leads to death will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
We were then treated to a great, if rather gruesome, trailer for Death Stranding 2 - now officially subtitled On the Beach. Coming, of course, from Kojima Productions this game looks like it's going to be as strange as the first. (With another good amount of walking too.) The trailer gave us some insight into both the gameplay and story, and our first look at Elle Fanning's character in action. As for a release date... Death Stranding 2 will be arriving in 2025.
This wasn't the only news from Kojima, however, as he made an appearance in the presentation after the Death Stranding 2 trailer to reveal a huge new partnership with PlayStation on a fresh action espionage game - and also movie?
Finally, if you were hoping for some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth news, sadly, you'll have to return on 6th February. While you wait make sure you learn everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Hope you enjoyed January's State of Play!