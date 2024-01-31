Sonic x Shadow Generations officially announced

Sonic x Shadow Generations was officially announced at tonight's PlayStation State of Play.

A remastered version of the 2011 game was rumoured to appear, but Shadow adds a welcome twist.

Generations featured 2D and 3D levels in a nod to both modern and classic Sonic. Now we'll get Shadow levels on top with this new release in autumn this year.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games Sonic x Shadow Generations Announce Trailer

Tonight's trailer was only a quick look, but showed Shadow racing through darker city levels while fighting tentacled aliens.

It's certainly good timing ahead of the third Sonic the Hedgehog film due out in December that's set to feature Shadow.

Sonic x Shadow Generations follows Sonic Superstars and Sonic Dream Team from last year.