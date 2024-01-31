Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic x Shadow Generations officially announced

Out in time for the film.

Modern and classic Sonic cross paths with Shadow in Generations remaster
Image credit: Sega
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
1 comment

Sonic x Shadow Generations was officially announced at tonight's PlayStation State of Play.

A remastered version of the 2011 game was rumoured to appear, but Shadow adds a welcome twist.

Generations featured 2D and 3D levels in a nod to both modern and classic Sonic. Now we'll get Shadow levels on top with this new release in autumn this year.

Cover image for YouTube videoSonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
Sonic x Shadow Generations Announce Trailer

Tonight's trailer was only a quick look, but showed Shadow racing through darker city levels while fighting tentacled aliens.

It's certainly good timing ahead of the third Sonic the Hedgehog film due out in December that's set to feature Shadow.

Sonic x Shadow Generations follows Sonic Superstars and Sonic Dream Team from last year.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Sonic Generations

PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo 3DS

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo 3DS PC Platformer PS3 SEGA SEGA Europe Sonic Team Xbox 360
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments