Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy.

It swaps the streets of Midgard seen in Remake for open-world exploration, while Cloud and company visit many iconic places from the original in Final Fantasy Rebirth, including Costa del Sol and the Gold Saucer.

To get you up to speed with all the changes, we've detailed everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, which includes its release date, available platforms, length, and what we know about new playable characters, Summons, and materias.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases worldwide on Thursday, February 29th 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth platforms

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a timed PS5 exclusive. However, as seen at the end of a Sony State of Play trailer, Rebirth is only a PS5 exclusive until 29th May 2024. This means we may see a PC or Xbox port sometime in the future, but seeing as Remake still hasn't released on Xbox, we're less confident of an Xbox version releasing.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a sequel?

Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Although there is a five minute recap video to get you caught up on the events of Remake out now (and will be available to watch from the main menu of Rebirth), we recommend that you complete Remake before starting Rebirth if you want to fully appreciate the story.

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Long.

According to an interview with the developers on the official PlaySation blog "volume wise, the amount of side content in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is nearly double that of the main quest content".

Seeing as Remake's story was around 30 - 40 hours long, and its side content was about double that, we estimate that Rebirth will take at least 80 - 100 hours to complete if you take part in side activities. As Rebirth has more of an open world setting than Remake, we wouldn't be surprised if your playtime was even more than this by the end of your playthrough.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gameplay details

The developers have described Final Fantasy 7 as a "multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom", AKA, it's an open-world game. So expect to spend lots more time exploring the environment than you did in Remake's Midgar.

To go along with this open-world setting, there are lots of ways to get around, including swimming, riding Chocobos, and using buggies. There's even a segway-looking vehicle called a wheelie to use while in sunny Costa del Sol. Different coloured Chocobos also have unique abilities that allow them to climb walls, fly, and sniff out hidden treasure.

You will also be able to collect raw materials and use an item transmuter to craft new items, armours and accessories with a brand new crafting system. The more you craft, the higher your craftsmanship is, which unlocks new formulae to obtain rare items.

As for combat, it's a lot like Remake, and still has the Active and Classic battle modes, allowing you to choose between direct control of real-time action or focus on abilities through menus with auto-battle.

However, synergy is a new addition. As described by Ed Nightingale in his preview "Synergy attacks sit somewhere between abilities and limit breaks. Each ability use adds one synergy point to a character; once two characters have built enough points (typically two each), they can unleash a synergy attack: a flashy pairing that does decent damage. It encourages players to regularly alternate between characters, synergy attacks acting like a mini reward. There are additional synergy skills accessed by guarding that again pair up characters, but are less effective".

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth playable characters

We know of nine playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Cloud

Aerith

Barret

Tifa

Yuffie

Red XIII

Cait Sith

Sephiroth

Zack

If you're wondering where Cid is, according to Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura in a PlayStation Blog interview: "There are characters who are accompanying members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, that will become official party members in the next title".

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and pre-order bonuses

There are separate physical and digital rewards for buying one of Rebirth's special editions, but if you preorder any digital edition of the game you get the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia in Rebirth.

Additionally, if you have a save file on your PS5 from Remake, Remake Intergrade, or Episode INTERmission, you will be able to claim the following materia:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake save file - Summon Materia: Leviathan

Final Fanatasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission save file - Summon Materia: Ramuh

Remember that save data must be saved on the PS5 system you're playing Rebirth on.

Deluxe Edition

Here's what you get for purchasing the physical Deluxe version of Rebirth:

The full game

Steelbook case

A mini soundtrack CD

Physical artbook

If you buy the digital Deluxe version of Rebirth instead, you get:

The full game

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital artbook

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracele

Collector’s Edition

You can pre-order the Collector's Edition for £349.99 exclusively from the Square Enix Store. Here's what you get with the Collector's Edition of Rebirth:

The full game

Static Arts statue of Sephiroth

Steelbook case

A mini soundtrack CD

Physical artbook

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Twin Pack

The Twin Pack editions of Rebirth are digital only, but they're an amazing deal if you haven't played Final Fantasy Remake yet, as you're basically getting it and its Intergrade upgrades for free while pre-ordering Rebirth. This deal only lasts until Rebirth's release on 29th February 2024.

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack instead, you get:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - full game, including the Episode INTERmission DLC

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - full game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital mini soundtrack

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth REBIRTH Digital artbook

Magic Pot Summoning Materia (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Armor: Orchid Bracelet (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Everything else we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you want to know what it's like to play, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview. For everything else, here's what we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Expect more twists - Producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed that "For Part 2 and Part 3, we are able to give fans the excitement of wondering which parts will be 100 percent faithful to the original - and where the new elements will be added". The second trailer has already revealed some big differences, but don't worry, the overall story will still link with Advent Children.

- Producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed that "For Part 2 and Part 3, we are able to give fans the excitement of wondering which parts will be 100 percent faithful to the original - and where the new elements will be added". The second trailer has already revealed some big differences, but don't worry, the overall story will still link with Advent Children. You can enjoy it even if you haven't played Remake - In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the developers confirmed that they have "made preparations" so players can "fully enjoy" Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without playing Remake first. We suspect they meant the recent 5 minute story recap of Remake that will also be included on the main menu of Rebirth, but a separate press release also claimed that Rebirth is a "standalone adventure".

- In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the developers confirmed that they have "made preparations" so players can "fully enjoy" Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without playing Remake first. We suspect they meant the recent 5 minute story recap of Remake that will also be included on the main menu of Rebirth, but a separate press release also claimed that Rebirth is a "standalone adventure". The physical version comes with two discs - Apparently, Rebirth is so large one disk can't contain it.

- Apparently, Rebirth is so large one disk can't contain it. The Gold Saucer returns - Everybody's favourite amusement park is finally here in Rebirth, with 3-D Battler, Chocobo Racing, and G-Bike confirmed so far, but the snowboarding mini-game from the original has been axed. Some of the mini-games will take place during the main story in the middle of the game, while others are side content, but you're free to return to the Gold Saucer at any time. New mini games and harder difficulty modes are unlocked as the main story progresses.

- Everybody's favourite amusement park is finally here in Rebirth, with 3-D Battler, Chocobo Racing, and G-Bike confirmed so far, but the snowboarding mini-game from the original has been axed. Some of the mini-games will take place during the main story in the middle of the game, while others are side content, but you're free to return to the Gold Saucer at any time. New mini games and harder difficulty modes are unlocked as the main story progresses. Image credit: Square Enix More mini-games - Outside of the Gold Saucer, more new mini-games are coming to Rebirth, including playing the piano, a new card game called Queen's Blood, and Moogle Mischief, where you have to return Moogles to back to their mogstools.

- Outside of the Gold Saucer, more new mini-games are coming to Rebirth, including playing the piano, a new card game called Queen's Blood, and Moogle Mischief, where you have to return Moogles to back to their mogstools. New summons - Odin, Alexander, Titan, Bahamut Arisen, Phoenix, and Kujata are confirmed so far. Some summons from Remake are also returning. As revealed in a PlayStation blog interview, there will also be "new, extended side content based on a summon who did not feature in the original Final Fantasy 7 and even more besides".

- Odin, Alexander, Titan, Bahamut Arisen, Phoenix, and Kujata are confirmed so far. Some summons from Remake are also returning. As revealed in a PlayStation blog interview, there will also be "new, extended side content based on a summon who did not feature in the original Final Fantasy 7 and even more besides". Story comes to an end at The Forgotten Capital, but Wutai is skipped - In the same PlayStation blog interview mentioned above, it was confirmed that Wutai will be in the third game instead.

- In the same PlayStation blog interview mentioned above, it was confirmed that Wutai will be in the third game instead. New Materia - Spare Change lets you do more damage the more Gil you throw, Comet rains down comets from the sky to damage enemies, Precision Defense Focus improves the timing for Perfect Defence, gives it more stagger damage, and helps block binding attacks. Then there's Level Boost, which grants a level up to the materia it’s paired up with, and Autocast, which automatically uses the materia it's paired with. The last new materia we know about combines two types of materia to let you use both without taking up two slots. For example, the Lightning and Wind materia grants you both Thunder and Aero.

That's everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth! Hope you enjoy Cloud's next adventure.