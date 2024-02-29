Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzle solutions

Card Carnival is a variation of the Queen's Blood minigame in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

This Costa del Sol variation mixes up the minigame's usual turn-based gameplay, as all of your opponents cards are played straight away instead, and you only have a handful of set cards to place yourself. This means you have to play your cards in a very specific way to win a challenge.

To help you progress with the story in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and get all of its optional rewards, we've detailed all Card Carnival puzzle solutions in Final Fantasy 7 below, which includes all of the essential solutions you need to get a Companion Card for Cloud.

For more help on your travels across Gaia, check out our pages on all weapon locations, Junon Cache locations, and our Fort Condor guide.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Release Date Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Round 1 Card Carnival puzzle solution

Also called the Three-Card Stud challenge, here's how to solve the Round 1 Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Fleetwing on the only spot on the bottom row. Place Zu on the top-left row. Place Quetzalcoatl on the only spot on the middle row.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Round 2 Card Carnival puzzle solution

Also called the Go For Choco-Broke challenge, here's how to solve the Round 2 Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Fat Chocobo on the bottom-left row. Place Posh Chocobo on the bottom-right row. Place Chocobo and Moogle on the last remaining spot on the bottom row.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Round 3 Card Carnival puzzle solution

Also called the Mischief Making Moogles challenge, here's how to solve the Round 3 Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Fleetwing on the middle spot of the middle row. Place Moogle Trio on the middle-left row. Place Moogle Bard on the top-left row. Place Moogle Mage on the bottom-right row. Place Grasslands Wolf on the bottom-left row.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for the essential challenges required to get a Companion Card for Cloud, but you can now take on four more optional Card Carnival puzzles if you want some more Queen's Blood cards to add to your collection.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Spears and Needles Card Carnival puzzle solution

Here's how to solve the Spears and Needles Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Cactuar on the top-right row. Place Spearhawk on the only spot on the middle row. Place another Speakhawk on the only spot on the bottom row. Place Quetzalcoatl on the last spot on the bottom row created by Spearhawk.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Sea Devil by Night Card Carnival puzzle solution

Here's how to solve the Sea Devil by Night Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Security Officer on the bottom-middle row. Place Sea Devil on the bottom-left row. Place another Sea Devil on the middle-right row. Place Mandragora on the last spot on the middle row. Place another Mandragora on the bottom-left row. Place Mandragora Minion on the bottom-left row after Mandragora is destroyed. Place the other Mandragora Minion on the bottom-left row after the last one is destroyed.

We can't number the board because of all the destroyed cards, but this is what your board should look like at the end. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth A Kingly Clash Card Carnival puzzle solution

Here's how to solve the A Kingly Clash Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Zu on the top-right row. Place another Zu on the bottom-right row. Place Tonberry on the middle-right row. Place Mindflayer on the last spot on the middle row. Place Deathwheel on the last spot on the top row. Place another Deathwheel on the last spot on the bottom row.

Steps two and five don't have any cards displayed in our picture because they will be destroyed after you place the first Deathwheel. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Power-Down Practice Card Carnival puzzle solution

Here's how to solve the Power-Down Practice Card Carnival puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Place Archdragon on the only spot on the bottom row. Place another Archdragon on the newly created spot on the bottom row. Place Quetzalcoatl on the middle-right row.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival rewards

Besides advancing the story for completing the first three challenges and getting a Companion Card for Cloud, your Card Carnival rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are all Queen's Blood cards. You get one card for every puzzle you solve, except for the optional Power-Down Practice challenge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Here's all of the Queen's Blood cards you get as Card Carnival rewards:

Fleetwing #023 - For completing Round 1 (Three-Card Stud).

- For completing Round 1 (Three-Card Stud). Posh Chocobo #109 - For completing Round 2 (Go For Choco-Broke).

- For completing Round 2 (Go For Choco-Broke). Moogle Trio #110 - For completing Round 3 (Mischief Making Moogles).

- For completing Round 3 (Mischief Making Moogles). Spearhawk #031 - For completing Spears and Needles.

- For completing Spears and Needles. Sea Devil #032 - For completing Sea Devil by Night.

- For completing Sea Devil by Night. Tonberry King #035 - For completing A Kingly Clash.

Hope you enjoy exploring the rest of sunny Costa del Sol!