Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa romance guide

Tifa is one of the characters you can romance and take on the famous Gold Saucer date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

There's more to relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth than in the original game, however, so we've got a complete Tifa romance guide below, explaining how to romance Tifa so you can secure Midgar's best bartender by your side on both Gold Saucer dates. This includes all Tifa dialogue choices, and side quests.

We've done our best to avoid spoilers, but please note that there are some unavoidable minor spoilers included below.

How to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to have Tifa as your highest relationship level with Cloud during Chapter 8 and Chapter 12 to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This ensures you get to experience a mini date and more expansive date during both visits to the Gold Saucer.

There are many different ways you can raise your relationship level with Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including:

Pick the best dialogue options.

Complete all of Tifa's side quests.

Unlock and use all Synergy Abilities and Skills between Cloud and Tifa.

Get an outstanding performance during the Junon Parade.

Match Cloud's swimwear style with Tifa's in Costa del Sol.

Pick Tifa when prompted at the beach in Costa del Sol.

Almost as important as raising Tifa's relationship level is to avoid levelling up other characters' relationships too much before Chapter 8 and Chapter 12. If you don't, you run the risk of taking another character on the Gold Saucer dates instead of Tifa. This means you might want to avoid doing all side quests until later, and purposefully pick the 'bad' dialogue options when speaking with anybody other than Tifa.

Your goal should be to have Tifa's relationship bar turn blue, and have more rings around it than anybody else. If you happen to have another character with a relationship of the same colour and number of rings, the person you are closest to deepening your relationship with will be the one Cloud goes on a date with.

Below, we've detailed all of the dialogue choices you should make when speaking with Tifa, how the swimsuit choice works, and explain when and how each Gold Saucer date happens.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa romance dialogue choices

There are six important conversations you have with Tifa throughout the game that can help you romance her if you pick the correct option. Picking the neutral option can slightly boost your relationship with Tifa as well, but there's always one choice that helps the most.

Here's all of the best dialogue choices to make if you want to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7:

Tifa dialogue choice in Kalm

Your first Tifa romance dialogue choice happens in Kalm during Chapter 2, right after you speak with Red XIII and get a relationship explainer. She asks if the tank above reminds you of anything, and the best Tifa dialogue choice in Kalm is: 'The place I made that promise to you'.

Tifa dialogue choice in Junon

The next conversation with Tifa happens in the Inn at Under Junon in Chapter 4, after you fight the Terror of the Deep boss. She asks if you remember a guy called Emilio, and the best Tifa dialogue choice in Junon is: 'Only person from the village I remember is you'.

Tifa dialogue choice in Costa del Sol

The next important chat happens right at the start of Chapter 7, after the Gastropod mini boss fight. Go and speak with Tifa at the bar, who says it feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven. The best Tifa dialogue choice in Costa del Sol is: 'Lot's happened since then'.

Tifa dialogue choice in Gongaga

Another important Tifa conversation happens when you get to the village in Gongaga during Chapter 9. She asks what sort of thing Cloud would like to eat, and the best Tifa dialogue choice in Gongaga is 'Gonna go with the pot roast'.

Tifa dialogue choice in Cosmo Canyon

Next up is an exchange with Tifa at Cosmo Canyon in Chapter 10. After she speaks about her experience to the group, go up to talk with Tifa, who asks Cloud if she sounded as awkward as she felt. The best Tifa dialogue choice in Cosmo Canyon is: 'You did good'.

Tifa dialogue choice in Nibelheim

The last conversation choice with Tifa happens in Nibelheim during Chapter 11. Go up the stairs of Tifa's old house and you'll find her in the Piano room. She says her life with Avalanche was taking a toll on her when Cloud turned up. The best Tifa dialogue choice in Nibelheim is: 'Have I helped you get through it at all?'

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa swimsuit choice

During Chapter 6 in Costa del Sol, you take part in a variety of minigames to earn special currency to buy different swimwear outfits. You can buy both options for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith to wear while exploring Costa del Sol and certain parts of Corel later, but you must match Tifa's outfit with Cloud the first time you change into swimwear to get a boost to Tifa's relationship.

You also have to make sure Aerith doesn't match with Cloud if you don't want to boost your relationship with her. For example, if Cloud wears his revealing outfit, dress Tifa in her revealing swimsuit and Aerith in her more covered swimwear.

So, depending on what Cloud wears, here's what Tifa swimsuit choice to pick in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

If Cloud is wearing the shirtless Wild Surf swimsuit, pick the Shining Spirit swimsuit for Tifa.

swimsuit, pick the swimsuit for Tifa. If Cloud is wearing the Ocean Chocobo swimsuit, pick the Majestic Glamour swimsuit for Tifa.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Gold Saucer date 1

The first mini date with Tifa happens during Chapter 8 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, at the Gold Saucer. Without spoiling anything, as long as your relationship with Tifa is the highest of your party, she will knock on your room door at some point during Chapter 8 and a small date will begin.

However, the full date with Tifa doesn't happen at the Gold Saucer until Chapter 12.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Gold Saucer date 2

The full date with Tifa at the Gold Saucer happens during Chapter 12 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Once again, we won't spoil anything major, but you'll know you're about to embark on your date with Tifa when she knocks on Cloud's room door again.

If it's not Tifa you see when Cloud opens the door, then you'll go on a date with that person (or dog…) instead. If this does happen, don't worry too much, as you can repeat the Gold Saucer date with whoever you want after you complete the game once, by going into the new extra settings from the menu.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa side quest list

There are seven side quests you can complete to raise your relationship with Tifa. Here's a list of all Tifa side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

A Rare Card Lost - Grasslands area in Chapter 2.

Dreaming of Blue Skies - Junon area in Chapter 4.

Calling All Frogs - Junon area in Chapter 4.

Bodybuilders in a Bind - Northern Corel area in Chapter 7.

My White-Haired Angel - Nibelheim area in Chapter 11.

Sand and Circuses - Gold Saucer area in Chapter 12 (You must complete 'Trouble in Paradise' side quest to unlock).

Gold Cup or Bust - Gold Saucer area in Chapter 12 (You must complete 'Esoteric Secrets of the Elders' side quest to unlock).

Enjoy your date with Tifa!