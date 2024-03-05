Playing the Piano and finding Sheet Music in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the side activities you can do as you fight your way through each region. Some players have already been getting creative with the Pianos by making their own musical melodies.

Also, there's a Piano Virtuoso trophy waiting for you if you play specific Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sheet music pieces to a certain level. Also, if you get the A rank on any pieces of Sheet Music you find, a kind character called Dorian has a set of rewards waiting for you.

Without further ado, we're here to show you where to find Pianos and Sheet Music in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to play the Piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To play the Piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to find one, then interact with the Piano to sit down at it. You can use the commands shown on the screen to create your own tunes on the Piano or you can play a guided piece from any of the Sheet Music you've collected so far.

If you're playing a piece of Sheet Music, you can see its difficulty rating underneath the name of the piece and you can use L1 or R1 to adjust the speed of the song. The higher this setting is, the harder the song will be.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Also, before you step into playing a tune, you can use the variety of settings to alter how your eventual musical triumph will sound.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

However you choose to spend your time on the Piano, you'll need to move your L and R sticks in different directions to play all of the numerous notes available to you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When you're playing a Sheet Music piece, small yellow lines will appear from the center of either circle indicating whether you need to move the L or R stick and move towards the outer edge of the circle. The speed at which they move will depend on the piece you're playing and how you've adjusted the settings.

The lines will then show you which note you need to get ready to play and which direction you need to move the corresponding stick in as soon as the line hits the outer circle rim.

Where to find Pianos and Sheet Music in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, most Sheet Music can be found alongside Pianos in settlements in each region. They're marked on the map when you zoom into a settlement area by a small Piano key icon and if there's Sheet Music with the Piano, there will be a seperate icon closeby with a music note on it.

Here are all of the Piano and Sheet Music locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that we've found so far:

Junon - On Our Way

This Piano can be found in the Crow's Nest Camp in Junon, but you'll need to start and complete the 'When Words Won't Do' side quest to get access to this settlement. The Sheet Music for 'On Our Way' can be found resting on the Piano at this location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

This is also where you meet Dorian, speak to him to learn more about the Piano mini-game and why it's a good idea for you to practice, there are rewards waiting for you.

Costa del Sol - Tifa's Theme

The Piano in Costa del Sol can be found inside the Royal Court Hotel, you'll gain access to this Piano by following the main story quests in this area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The Sheet Music for Tifa's Theme can be found resting on this Piano and is given to you as part of the Costa del Amor tasks you're set.

North Corel - Barret's Theme

You can find the next Piano in North Corel at the location marked on the map below. Dorian is also here, so it's a good chance to catch up with him to let him know how you're doing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The Sheet Music for Barret's Theme can be found resting on this Piano.

Gongaga Village - Cinco de Chocobo

The Piano in Gongaga Village can be found inside one of the huts marked on the map below. Dorian is also here, so it's yet another good chance to catch up with him and claim any rewards you've earned.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The Sheet Music for Cinco de Chocobo is also resting on the Piano here.

Cosmo Canyon - Two Legs? Nothin' To It

This Piano can be found inside the Inn in Cosmo Canyon. The Sheet Music for Two Legs? Nothin' To It is also resting on this Piano.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Nibelheim - Aerith's Theme

The Piano in Nibelheim can be found inside Tifa's house and the Sheet Music for Aerith's Theme can be found resting on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Let the Battles Begin! - Reward

You can get the Let the Battles Begin! Sheet Music by achieving an A rank for each of the following pieces:

On Our Way

Tifa's Theme

Barret's Theme

Cindo de Chocobo

Two Legs? Nothin' To It

Aerith's Theme

When you've got an A rank for all of these pieces, speak to Dorian once again to get your hard earned Sheet Music.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now though! If you're after more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our page showing you how to get the Tonberry King's Crown or our Fort Condor explainer to get you through this Junon mini-game.