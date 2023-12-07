Anime Fighters codes December 2023

Anime Fighters codes - also known as Anime Fighters Simulator codes - are essential to redeem for anyone who fancies some beat 'em up action with your favourite anime characters in Roblox. Codes will net you plenty of free rewards including boosts, tokens, and resets.

In Anime Fighters Simulator, you can spend yen to summon anime fighters from a bunch of popular shows, such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more. All of this takes place within Roblox, as you "discover new worlds, with new fighters in each one" and collect them like Pokemon.

Here is a list of all the working Anime Fighters codes in Roblox and how to redeem Anime Fighters Simulator codes.

Roblox Anime Fighters codes

Here are all of the working Anime Fighters Simulator codes as of 5th December 2023:

Update51 - rewards

- rewards SuperApology - rewards

- rewards DelayUPD51 - rewards

- rewards Pregame_U8zKL - rewards

- rewards TRANSFERS! - rewards

- rewards ZnxCvb9 - rewards

- rewards SorryForBugs - rewards

- rewards AFSUpd50 - rewards

- rewards @brandonha_0210 - rewards

- rewards CastlevaniaHype - passive transfer tokens

- passive transfer tokens Update49 - rewards

- rewards !Update48! - super time boosts, super drop boosts

- super time boosts, super drop boosts HAPPYHALLOWEEN - passive transfer tokens

- passive transfer tokens DelayedHalloween - passive transfer tokens

- passive transfer tokens RobloxFixed?? - rewards

- rewards !Update47! - rewards

- rewards !Update46! - rewards

- rewards !1MILLIONLIKES! - passive transfer tokens, super drop boosts

- passive transfer tokens, super drop boosts SorryUpdate46! - transfer tokens, super time boosts

- transfer tokens, super time boosts UPDATE45! - transfer tokens

- transfer tokens Ichigoat - rewards

- rewards SorryForDelay!!! - time boost

- time boost Kekeke - rewards

- rewards QOLChanges! - dungeon reset, time boost, passive transfer token

- dungeon reset, time boost, passive transfer token Update44! - passive transfer token

- passive transfer token QOLPatch - rewards

- rewards DungeonCDRESET - dungeon reset

- dungeon reset Update41 - rewards

- rewards SaopauloW - rewards

- rewards ResetDungeonCD - dungeon reset

- dungeon reset BlastOff2023 - super time boost, super luck boost

- super time boost, super luck boost Update40! - time boost

- time boost BuffPatch - super time boost

- super time boost Summer2023! - passive reroll tokens

- passive reroll tokens InfiniteBalance - super drop boost

- super drop boost SorryDelay - clone tokens, dungeon reset

- clone tokens, dungeon reset INFINITYpatch - rewards

- rewards UPD37! - avatar coins, dungeon summon, reset

- avatar coins, dungeon summon, reset DungeonRecovery - dungeon reset, tokens, and boosts

- dungeon reset, tokens, and boosts DataFixed? - avatar coins

- avatar coins 100KPlayers - clone tokens

- clone tokens BrazilOnTOP - avatar coins

- avatar coins KingIsBack - luck boost

- luck boost 25kPlayers! - rewards

- rewards SubToFminusmic - shiny potions

- shiny potions !BOSSSTUDIO! - luck boost

- luck boost AFSComeback - dungeon tokens

- dungeon tokens BillionVisits - rewards

- rewards TheAbyss - rewards

- rewards Insane1Million - rewards

- rewards WorldAtWar - rewards

- rewards SummerEvent2 - rewards

- rewards BronzePiece_ - rewards

- rewards SummerEvent - rewards

- rewards RealDaireb - rewards

- rewards 1MilFaves - yen and XP boost

- yen and XP boost ToadBoi - luck boost

- luck boost sulley1m - luck boost

- luck boost otrademark - divine fruit

- divine fruit Sub2Codenex - luck boost

- luck boost Sub2Veyar - luck boost

How to redeem Anime Fighters codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sulley

To redeem Anime Fighters codes, boot up Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox. On the left-hand side of the screen, you'll see a bunch of icons in circles. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the middle and a pop-up will appear with a field to enter codes. Paste in any of the active codes above and hit enter to receive your rewards.

Where are new Anime Fighters codes released?

If you want new Anime Fighters codes, keep checking back to this page regularly. We'll ensure the list above is kept fully up to date with any new codes that are released. However, you can also grab them directly from the source by joining the official Anime Fighters Discord server. The code pop-up in-game also suggests following the creator on his Twitter, but his Twitter bio says to follow him on Instagram for codes and bonuses - we'd recommend both, just to be safe.

Expired Anime Fighters codes

Thanks900k

SoulAcademy

MiniUpdatePog

DungeonRefund3

DungeonRefund2

DungeonRefund

SorcererEmpire

LandOfHeroes

AFSAnniversary

LandOfGuts

800klikes

HalfBillion

FashionEmpire

update25.3

WorldOfGames

PsychicCity

NinjaCityRaid

NinjaCity

TimeTravelTokyo

OrcaPrison

PassiveBug2

PassiveBug

700klikes

2k22

TheHole

IceWastes

KingdomFour

Underworld

cyclxnee

DivineColosseum

FlameCity

Christmas

SpookyIsland

AlchemyLand

cyclxnee

DestinyIsland

FlameCity

LuckIsland

Pog400k

SCity

SlimeyIsland

thanks600k

ThanksGiving

Gold500k

ShutdownCode

NinjaRaid

NewSulley750k

Nice300k

200milcrazy

SpookyIsland

Poggers100Mil

Sub2Numerous

Sub2foxpanda

BronzePiece_

CurseHigh

Thanks150k

Insane200k

TicketCode

Almost100k

SorryForShutdown

Yeet250k

Nice200k

VirtualCastle

UpdateDelay

EmptyWorld

Craftbug

100kRecord

Sulley500k

ChimeraIsland

Almost100k

Sulley300k

Pog125k

SlayerCorps

Magic100k

Super75k

AttackOfGiants

ChuggaChugga

Lucky30k

GhoulCity

Awesome50k

Sulley

HeroAcademy

EpicCode

MegaLikes

SuperLikes

ManyLikes

Hope you enjoy playing Anime Fighters Simulator!

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.