Peroxide codes November 2023

Peroxide codes will help you kit out your character in the Roblox game inspired by the manga and anime series Bleach by granting product essence used to unlock items.

Peroxide - as its cheeky name winks at - is a Roblox game based on the hit series Bleach. Putting players in the place of Bleach hero Ichigo Kurosaki as a Soul Reaper or instead as a spooky spirit-eating Hollow, Peroxide allows them to adventure through a combat-focused RPG experience that aims to bring the supernatural action of the manga and anime to Roblox.

While you can earn the valuable product essence needed to re-roll your class and cosmetics such as outfits, names and weapons by interacting with NPC merchant Kisuke by progressing through Peroxide normally, you can give yourself an easy boost by using Peroxide codes to grab bonus product essence.

Below you’ll find a list of the working Peroxide codes in Roblox, along with instructions on how to redeem Peroxide codes.

Peroxide codes

Here are all the working Peroxide codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

ThanksGivingButAmerican - 30 product essence

LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS - 15 product essence

ImpostorvsCrewmate - 15 product essence

How to redeem Peroxide codes

In order to redeem a Peroxide code, you’ll need to first launch the Peroxide experience in Roblox.

Once you’re in the game, click the third icon along the menu bar at the top of the screen. It looks like a bar graph with a line underneath it, and is to the right of your notifications icon (and to the left of the grid of nine dots).

This will open a pop-up menu. Find the tab marked ‘Settings’ - it should be the rightmost option - and click it.

On the settings menu, there will be a large white box with the text “Code Here”. Select the box and enter the Peroxide code you want to redeem. Once you’ve checked for typos and made sure the code is case-sensitive, press the return/enter key.

If the code is active and has been entered correctly, the box will confirm the rewards unlocked. If it displays an error, make sure to check for typos and pay attention to the code’s capitalisation. If the error persists, it may be that the code has expired and is no longer valid. Make sure you redeem any codes as soon as possible to avoid that happening.

Where are new Peroxide codes released?

The most convenient way to stay up-to-date with any new Peroxide codes is by following this page. We’ll be maintaining this page with the latest codes and keeping our list of active codes updated, so be sure to check back regularly.

You can also join the official Peroxide Discord server, where the game’s developer and community often share codes. Keep a tab on the announcements page to stay in the loop.

Expired Peroxide codes

Below are all of the expired Peroxide codes in Roblox:

100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood

110kLikesYouLittleCritters

110mVisitsAwesome

120kLikesHolyMoly

120MVisitsTheVoices

130kLikesInfiniteCodes

130MVisitsHolyMoly

140kLikesNewContentSoon

140mVisitsJoeBiden

150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!

150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport

180kLikesUpdateSoon

190KLikesWOW

200kFavs

20MVisits!

250kLikesWungusApproves

30MVisits!

40MVisits!!!

50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!

60kLikesHiGuys

60MVisits!??!?!!?

70mvisitsweirdge

80kLikesSorryForACStrikes

80MVisitsTyrone

90MVisitswowzers

BaskingSharkDay

CodeGoblins

DevCelebrationRolandtime

FusionIsAWungus

GrilledCheeseFluffy

GrimaceAmongus

HairRatsMatter155!

HalloweenOmg2

OOPS

RELEASE!!!!

RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion

ThxForSurvey

VerminUpdate

WungusVsRoblox

YTFat

