Genshin Impact Sigewinne materials, kit, and Constellations

Sigewinne is a 5-Star Hydro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 4.7.

While Sigewinne should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.7, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Sigewinne's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Sigewinne's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Sigewinne's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Sigewinne kit

Sigewinne is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow and scales off HP, and she seems to be best used in a healer role with bonus Hydro application. Sigewinne also seems to work particularly well with those who use Bond of Life in their kits.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Sigewinne's official release, here's a summary of Sigewinne's kit in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Targeted Treatment.

: Targeted Treatment. Elemental Skill : Rebound Hydrotherapy.

: Rebound Hydrotherapy. Elemental Burst : Super Saturated Syringing.

: Super Saturated Syringing. Passive one : Requires Appropriate Rest - Sigewinne grants herself the Semi-Strict Bedrest effect for 18 seconds after using her Elemental Skill. She also gains an 8% Hydro damage bonus and 10 stacks of Convalescence. When the Elemental Skills of party members other than Sigewinne deal damage, one stack of Convalescence is consumed, increasing the damage dealt by this instance of their Elemental Skill. Specifically, every 1,000 HP Sigewinne has above 30,000 increases the damage by 65, and the maximum damage increase that can be gained this way is 1,800.

: Requires Appropriate Rest - Sigewinne grants herself the Semi-Strict Bedrest effect for 18 seconds after using her Elemental Skill. She also gains an 8% Hydro damage bonus and 10 stacks of Convalescence. When the Elemental Skills of party members other than Sigewinne deal damage, one stack of Convalescence is consumed, increasing the damage dealt by this instance of their Elemental Skill. Specifically, every 1,000 HP Sigewinne has above 30,000 increases the damage by 65, and the maximum damage increase that can be gained this way is 1,800. Passive two : Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment - Sigewinne gains a healing bonus based on the total current value of Bonds of Life for all party members. For every 1,000 HP of these Bonds of Life, Sigewinne gains a 3% Healing Bonus, and the maximum Healing Bonus that can be obtained this way is 30%.

: Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment - Sigewinne gains a healing bonus based on the total current value of Bonds of Life for all party members. For every 1,000 HP of these Bonds of Life, Sigewinne gains a 3% Healing Bonus, and the maximum Healing Bonus that can be obtained this way is 30%. Exploration bonus: When underwater, if the health of your active character drops below 50%, they will recover HP every 2.5 seconds. The total HP recovery amount is equivalent to 50% of the character's maximum health, and they will continue to recover HP for 10 seconds. Additionally, all Elemental and Physical Resistances of this character are reduced by 10% for a period of time. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds.

Sigewinne Normal Attack - Targeted Treatment

Sigewinne performs up to three consecutive attacks with her bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Sigewinne go into a more precise aiming mode with increased damage. While aiming, Hydro builds up, and after fully charging, Sigewinne periodically fires slow-moving Mini-Stration Bubbles toward the target, dealing Hydro damage. When released, an arrow imbued with torrential energy deals Hydro damage to the opponent hit.

As with most archer plunging attacks, Sigewinne fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE damage upon impact.

Sigewinne Elemental Skill - Rebound Hydrotherapy

Tapping the Elemental Skill button makes Sigewinne blow Bolstering Bubblebalms, which bounce between nearby opponents, dealing Hydro damage based on her maximum HP to hit enemies. When the bubble hits an opponent, it also restores HP to all nearby party members, except Sigewinne. The amount healed is based on Sigewinne's maximum HP. After bouncing five times, the Bolstering Bubblebalm disappears and restores HP to Sigewinne, also based on her maximum HP value.

When no enemies are present, the Bolstering Bubblebalm bounces nearby instead, and only one Bolstering Bubblebalm created by a Sigewinne may exist at once.

Holding the Elemental Skill button instead activates an aiming mode, and Sigewinne blows an even bigger Bolstering Bubblebalm. The bubble grows bigger the longer the skill is held, until it grows to twice the size. For each tier of size it grows into, the damage dealt to opponents it hits increases by 5%, and the healing it provides to nearby characters also increases by 5%.

Image credit: HoYoverse

If weaker opponents are hit by big Bolstering Bubblebalms, they are imprisoned and are unable to move, but when big Bolstering Bubblebalms bounce, they drop down a tier in size, until they return to being normal bubbles.

Additionally, two Sourcewater Droplets are created near Sigewinne when she uses Rebound Hydrotherapy, with each Sourcewater Droplet Sigewinne absorbs granting her a Bond of Life worth 10% of her maximum HP. When Sigewinne's Bond of Life is cleared, she gains one Elemental Energy for every 2,000 HP worth of the Bond of Life that was cleared. Sigewinne can regain up to five Elemental Energy in this way.

Lastly, as Sigewinne has Ousia-aligned Arkhe energy, Bolstering Bubblebalms periodically call down a Surging Blade on the position they hit an opponent, dealing Ousia-aligned Hydro damage based on Sigewinne's max HP.

Sigewinne Elemental Burst - Super Saturated Syringing

Sigewinne takes out a special Fortress of Meropide-made syringe and covers the area in front with waves of kindness and medicine, dealing AOE Hydro damage. Sigewinne also absorbs up to two nearby Sourcewater Droplets within a certain range right before using her Skill.

Genshin Impact Sigewinne Talent materials

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Sigewinne, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Sigewinne, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Transoceanic and Equity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Sigewinne has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Sigewinne Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Sigewinne Talent level Sigewinne Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Equity, x6 Transoceanic Pearl 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Equity, x3 Transoceanic Chunk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Equity, x4 Transoceanic Chunk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Equity, x6 Transoceanic Chunk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Equity, x9 Transoceanic Chunk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Equity, x4 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Equity, x6 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Equity, x9 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Equity, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Sigewinne's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Equity

x6 Transoceanic Pearl

x6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

x21 Guide to Equity

x22 Transoceanic Chunk

x31 Xenochromatic Crystal

x38 Philosophies of Equity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Sigewinne's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Equity

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

x63 Guide to Equity

x66 Transoceanic Chunk

x93 Xenochromatic Crystal

x114 Philosophies of Equity

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Sigewinne's official release.

Genshin Impact Sigewinne Ascension materials

Romaritime Flower. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Sigewinne Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Romaritime Flower and Transoceanic materials for Sigewinne (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Sigewinne to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Sigewinne Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Sigewinne Ascension level Sigewinne Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Romaritime Flower, x3 Transoceanic Pearl 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Water That Failed To Transcend, x10 Romaritime Flower, x15 Transoceanic Pearl 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Water That Failed To Transcend, x20 Romaritime Flower, x12 Transoceanic Chunk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Water That Failed To Transcend, x30 Romaritime Flower, x18 Transoceanic Chunk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Water That Failed To Transcend, x45 Romaritime Flower, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Water That Failed To Transcend, x60 Romaritime Flower, x24 Xenochromatic Crystal 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x30 Transoceanic Chunk

x36 Xenochromatic Crystal

x46 Water That Failed To Transcend

x168 Romaritime Flower

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Sigewinne's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Sigewinne Constellations

By getting duplicates of Sigewinne from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Sigewinne's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

"Can the Happiest of Spirits Understand Anxiety?" (C1) : The first three bounces of her Elemental Skill's Bolstering Bubblebalm won't cause a larger Bubblebalm to become smaller, and it can bounce three more times. Additionally, when a Bubblebalm bounces, it grants Sigewinne one stack of Convalescence.

: The first three bounces of her Elemental Skill's Bolstering Bubblebalm won't cause a larger Bubblebalm to become smaller, and it can bounce three more times. Additionally, when a Bubblebalm bounces, it grants Sigewinne one stack of Convalescence. "Can the Most Merciful of Spirits Defeat Its Foes?" (C2) : When using her Elemental Skill and Burst, Sigewinne creates a Bubbly Shield worth 30% of her maximum HP that absorbs Hydro damage with 250% efficiency. Additionally, when her Skill's Bolstering Bubblebalm or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, that opponent's Hydro Resistance is decreased by 35% for eight seconds

: When using her Elemental Skill and Burst, Sigewinne creates a Bubbly Shield worth 30% of her maximum HP that absorbs Hydro damage with 250% efficiency. Additionally, when her Skill's Bolstering Bubblebalm or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, that opponent's Hydro Resistance is decreased by 35% for eight seconds "Can the Healthiest of Spirits Cure Fevers?" (C3) : Increases the Level of Sigewinne's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Sigewinne's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "Can the Loveliest of Spirits Keep Decay at Bay?" (C4) : The duration of Sigewinne's Burst is extended by three seconds.

: The duration of Sigewinne's Burst is extended by three seconds. "Can the Most Joyful of Spirits Alleviate Agony?" (C5) : Increases the Level of Sigewinne's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Sigewinne's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "Would the Most Radiant of Spirits Pray For Me?" (C6): When Sigewinne heals, she increases the Crit Rate and Crit Damage of her Burst based on her maximum HP. Every 1,000 of maximum HP she has increases Crit Rate by 0.7% and Crit Damage by 1.6% for 15 seconds. The maximum increase achievable this way is 20% Crit Rate and 110% Crit Damage.

Good luck levelling up Sigewinne in Genshin Impact!