Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th May for 340

It's already Thursday and if you're looking for ways to distract yourself a little bit before the weekend arrives, here's the Connections answer for today, 16th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Ways to photograph.

- Ways to photograph. Green - The sentiment of certainty.

- The sentiment of certainty. Blue - Related to movement.

- Related to movement. Purple - Words that go well with Blanket.

Ice Coast Still Wet Security Lock Breeze Shot Secure Picnic Throw Sail Snap Glide Cinch Pic

Connections answer for 16th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Photo - Pic, Shot, Snap, Still

Assure, As A Victory - Cinch, Ice, Lock, Secure

Move in an Effortless Way - Breeze, Coast, Glide, Sail

___ Blanket - Picnic, Security, Throw, Wet Sorting the words in groups wasn't easy this time especially because I could see more than one possibility when it comes to themes. My first guess was Breeze, Coast, Sail, and Wet just to try all the words related to ocean - and water - would form a group. Ironically, by swapping Wet for Glide, I found the Blue group, although it's not related to water or anything like that at all! Afterwards, the Yellow group was easy to spot. I found the Green group after putting Lock, Secure, and Cinch together. With three groups done, the last one was a matter of selecting the remaining words.