The Eternal City of Nokron in Elden Ring is a hidden place in the underworld beneath Limgrave.

As you would expect from a place in the Underworld in Elden Ring, there is plenty of loot for you to take for yourself but there's also no shortage of enemies that want to limit your time in this world.

If you want to make the most of this area, here's our complete Elden Ring Nokron Eternal City walkthrough.

How to get to Nokron Eternal City in Elden Ring

There are two ways to get to Nokron in Elden Ring, but only one of them lets you explore the entire area, so be prepared for some tough boss fights if you want to see everything it has in store:

The easiest way to enter Nokron is using an Imbued Sword Key at The Four Belfries in the north-western region of Liurnia. This will activate the Nokron, Eternal City Waygate, and lets you enter a small section of Nokron. There you will find the Talisman Mottled Necklace, 1x Ghost Glovewort (2) and a Crucible Knight to fight, but you won't get any further.

The best way to get to Nokron is by defeating Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle. After your victory, there will be a cutscene that shows a meteor falling to the ground, opening a hole to the 'correct' entrance to Nokron.

To find out where the meteor landed so you can enter Nokron properly, visit this spot near Limgrave's Mistwood, where you will discover a huge hole in the ground:

This is the Starfall Crater, and it's very near Fort Haight, where you may have encountered Kenneth Haight's questline. Drop down and follow the platforms on the eastern side of the crater, and you will reach the entrance to the underground city.

Elden Ring Nokron Eternal City walkthrough

After arriving, jump over the rooftops and walls in a north-easterly direction and drop into the 'safe' area.

You will encounter small slime-like enemies called Silver Tears in the surrounding area, which defend themselves with projectile spikes. They'll drop Silver Tear Husks on defeat. They are not really strong opponents, so clearing them out shouldn't be too much trouble. It's also worth noting that the first corpse you encounter has 10x Burred Bolts - handy if you have a bow or crossbow to hand.

Before you follow the course of the area further north-east, you will find a corpse with 1x Rune Arc at the end of the southern sloping roof.

Then drop down on the right side, collect 1x Golden Rune (6) from the corpse and take care of more Silver Tears.

At the end of the accessible building in front of you, you'll find Nascent Butterfly crafting materials. Continue left over the canopy until you discover an entrance to the building on the left.

Inside, you can collect 1x Smithing Stone (5) in the corner on the left and 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy on the edge on the right.

Continue dropping down, taking the 1x Golden Rune (6) from the crouching corpse and slaughter the Fallen Hawks Soldiers. You will also find 1x Clarifying White Cured Meat and 1x Ghost Glovewort (3).

Activate the Site of Grace 'Nokron, Eternal City' and you'll now be in the belly of the main city.

Go down the steps and turn right in front of the pavilion, where you will find a Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1). There are lots of corpses here that have important items on them, so make sure you're thorough in your exploration.

For example, there are several paths leading off behind this pavilion:

Behind the north-east building sits a corpse with 1x Somber Smithing Stone (4) .

. There is 1x Larval Tear in the south-east building.

Next to this building in a small graveyard you'll find more enemies with 2x Ghost Glovewort (3). There are more resources and two corpses with 1x Smithing Stone (5) and the Greatshield Soldier Ashes in the area opposite.

Now look north-east of the pavilion for this staircase and follow it down:

The entire city stretches out in front of you with a breathtaking view. Down the steps on the right, behind a new enemy type, we find 2x Golden Rune (7) and another pavilion with another Larval Tear and Ghost Glovewort in the area.

Defeat the Mimic Tear boss

Drop down towards the fog door, but before you go inside, turn around again; you will discover 1x Rune Arc. The first boss in Nokron awaits us behind the mist gate, which is the Mimic Tear (and don't forget to pick up the Mimic Tear Ashes so you can summon him later on).

We've got a separate guide showing you how to beat the Nokron Eternal City Mimic Tear boss if you get stuck.

Activate the six Flame Pillars of Nokron

After the boss fight with the Mimic Tear, you will reach a Site of Grace called the 'Mimic Tear' with a long bridge behind it and many birds sitting on both sides.

Cross the first part of the bridge and you will find a corpse with 8x Dwelling Arrows behind some rubble on the right. The second part of the bridge ends at a precipice, but you can drop down the left side or use the breakthrough.

The corpse on the left provides us with 1x Nascent Butterfly. In the following area, you'll meet lots of Ancestral Follower enemies, some armed with bows and arrows, others with melee weapons, who want to prevent you from advancing - just like they did in the Siofra River Well. New in this section are the female disciples, so-called shamans, recognisable by their singing.

In order to access the next boss, you'll need to activate six Flame Pillars, and light their bowls sitting at the foot of each monolith.

This area is quite wide, so instead of providing specific directions (as doing so would be a little cumbersome), we've marked each location on the maps below.

First fire pillar:

Second fire pillar:

Third fire pillar:

Fourth fire pillar (watch out for the Lesser Red Wolf of Radagon here):

Fifth fire pillar (watch out for the Giant Rats and Ancestral Followers):

Sixth fire pillar (behind the location of the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss, with the Ancestral Followers next to it):

With these pillars activated, we can then set our sights on defeating the next boss.

Defeat the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss

Once the six fire pillars are lit, you can challenge the boss Regal Ancestor Spirit. It's a very similar enemy to the Ancestor Spirit you fought in the Siofra area, so it shouldn't behave too differently, and you can use very similar tactics to take it down.

For a more detailed walkthrough, follow our dedicated guide on how to beat the Regal Ancestor Spirit.

Exploring the rest of Nokron's hidden areas and passageways

After defeating the Regal Ancestor Spirit, there is still plenty to discover in Nokron, including lots of other hidden areas beneath the city. In the following section, we'll see where we end up if we turn over every stone in Nokron and look in every corner.

Not far from the spot with the wolves, there are three corpses which are carrying a total of 4x Beast Blood and 1x Smithing Stone (4).

You can reach this spot on the cliffs in the north-west of the area:

Here you can jump onto the pillar below with your horse and find 1x Ghost Glovewort (5) and a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (12) down by the water.

You can also enter the building to the north-west. To do so, you have to jump onto the wall on the right-hand side:

Double-jump onto the bridge to kill an Ancestral Follower in the building and loot the treasure chest. It contains the Ancestral Infant's Head tool, which consumes focus points to deal damage to enemies.

Also important is the Site of Grace 'Ancestral Woods' at this exact spot:

There you can drop over a few roofs into the Night's Sacred Ground area.

To the left of the arena to the Hallowhorn Grounds - where you summoned the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss - is a small slope with glowing jellyfish - it's hard to miss!

Here you can jump onto the pillars above the elk remains and find a corpse with the Mottled Necklace +1. Directly on the cliffs where the jellyfish gather, there is another 1x Old Fang.

Look down from the cliffs behind the jellyfish and you can drop down at this point:

Keep to the right at the bottom and take 1x Stonesword Key from the corpse.

From here you can either jump down to the boss on horseback or follow the path along the cliffs to the north.

The corpse next to the jellyfish will give you 2x Silver Tear Husks and further back you can activate the next Site of Grace 'Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs'.

Follow the cliffs to the east and you can jump with the horse into the aqueduct area at Siofra at the point shown in the picture above.

You will also find a corpse with 1x Smithing Stone (5) under the bridge with the kneeling ghost figure at this exact spot.

You will reach this point opposite this corpse:

Jump down with the horse: first onto the wall, then piece by piece onto solid ground. You will find three corpses amidst the stone pillars. One provides 1x Smithing Stone (2), the second 1x Celestial Dew and the third the Clarifying Horn Charm +1.

Towards the north-east you will see the aqueduct and especially the large area in front of it, but don't drop down there just yet. First go to the right and to the end of the bridge leading south-east with the pillars, where you will find 1x Smithing Stone (5).

Then go back again and you will see an overgrown ledge to drop down on the right. Follow it round the corner to the right and you can drop onto the head of a statue.

From there, continue in the direction of the aqueduct, only much further down and with the optional boss fight against a Dragonkin Soldier. Your reward for defeating him is 16,000 runes and the Dragon Halberd.

After the boss fight, take a look behind the waterfall. There you will find the Talisman Marika's Scarseal, which increases your stats, but also increases the amount of damage you take.

That's it for our Nokron, Eternal City walkthrough. If you're looking for more Elden Ring content, check out our Lake of Rot walkthrough or, if it's a boss you want to fight, take a look at our Astel Naturalborn of the Void tips and tricks page.