The Mimic Tear in Elden Ring is the first boss you'll meet in Nokron, Eternal City.

If you've been following our walkthrough of this area in Elden Ring, you will reach the Mimic Tear boss arena after coming across the Site of Grace 'Nokron, Eternal City'.

The Mimic Tear is a tricksy boss, as he will imitate all your moves and equipment. But there's a very easy way to defeat this boss, so read on for our walkthrough on how to beat the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring

As you walk through the fog door, you first see... nothing at all. The arena appears to be empty, but appearances are deceptive. Go to the centre and you will see a Silver Tear slime coming out of the ground.

It forms into a boss that takes shape as a one-to-one copy of your character. It uses the same weapons, armour and Ashes of War as you, which can be tricky if you're all tooled up with your best weapons and best armour.

The impersonator has the same equipment as you. This can be exploited. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

But if you think about it, you can use this fact to your advantage, as the Mimic Tear only copies your current state as you're walking through the fog. Therefore, if you take off all your armour and weapons and enter the gate with nothing at all, the Mimic Tear will also materialise with nothing equipped as well.

If you want to throw him a bone, you can enter the fog door with a simple dagger if you wish, but you can also go in bare-handed if you prefer.

Then, once you're inside the main boss arena, re-equip everything you had on previously and give him the thrashing of his life without having to fear for your own safety.

Don't start the fight with the best weapon you have. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Just be mindful: the Mimic Tear can heal himself with flasks, and will perform jump attacks, use Ashes of War and more, but none of it should be that dangerous to you.

You can interrupt him with every hit, and during every one of his animations. It shouldn't take you long to defeat him at all.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Your rewards for beating the Mimic Tear are 10,000 runes, 2x Larval Tears, 1x Silver Tear Mask.

Then, activate the Site of Grace 'Mimic Tear', and you can continue with your exploration of Nokron, Eternal City.

