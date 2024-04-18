Elden Ring: All Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are a special upgrade material in Elden Ring.

Unlike the regular Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, which can be used to upgrade normal weapons to level + 25, the Somber ones are used to improve special weapons. This stops at + 10. Special weapons (usually the ones with the proper names) cannot be upgraded any further.

Can you farm Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring?

No, these high-quality upgrade materials cannot be accumulated indefinitely - they are too rare and too special for that. The few that are hidden in the game must be found in very special places.

There are eight of these stones to collect per playthrough, and here we show you where to find them.

All Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones locations

Consecrated Snowfield

1. As a reward for completing Latenna's quest. Take her from the Slumbering Wolf's Shack in Liurnia to the Apostate Derelict in the Consecrated Snowfield, summon her there at the touch of a button and talk to her.

Find the Apostate Derelict and summon the Latenna there to receive a stone. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

2. Defeat the invading NPC Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, the third time she enters your game. This happens on the frozen river south/slightly southwest of Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Defeat Anastasia for a third time in this frozen river. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum

3. In a chest under the massive statue at the Site of Grace "Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint" inside the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum - just before the boss fight against Mohg, Lord of Blood, and next to the many Albinaurics. To get here, you need to follow Varré's quest.

You'll find another stone here in a chest under a huge statue. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Crumbling Farum Azula

4. From the Site of Grace "Dragon Temple Rooftop" in Crumbling Farum Azula, follow the path south/southeast across the rooftops, past the falcons and towards the battered dragon, which will be shooting lightning projectiles at you. The stone is in the pavilion to the left of the dragon.

Fight your way past the dragon to this location to receive another stone. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

5. From the Site of Grace "Prayer Room" in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, follow the course of the area northwards to a point where you will find some lightning bolts on the railing on the right.

Jump over the railing and follow the slope inside the building to find another stone in a chest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Jump over the railing onto the slope, continue onto the northern platform, then onto the slope north of it. Follow the path to the left into the building and you will find the stone in a chest.

Here's the same location as seen on the map screen. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

6. Same section as the sixth stone. Drop down at this point:

To find the sixth stone, drop down here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Run past the lift, jump onto the bridge with the Putrid Avatar, follow it south and collect the stone from a corpse.

7. To do this, you must have completed Millicent's quest and defeated Malenia. Then insert Millicent's Gold Needle into the scarlet blossom that remains in Malenia's arena to receive Miquella's Needle and the stone.

Ashen Capital Leyndell

You may encounter resistance on your quest to find the eighth and final stone. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

8. In the Ashen Capital Leyndell, follow the path from the Site of Grace "Leyndell, Capital of Ash" in a south-westerly direction. Run up the wing of the dead dragon, jump left to the ladder, climb up, then up the steps and right to the lone gargoyle. The corpse next to him has the stone.