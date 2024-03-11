How to complete the Varré questline in Elden Ring

The character White Mask Varré in Elden Ring is the first NPC you'll meet in the game.

He's stood right next to The First Step Site of Grace, where the open world of Limgrave begins. You can hardly miss him.

Upon completing Varré questline, you'll be rewarded with 6,400 Runes, a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, Rune Arc, and Varré's Bouquet.

Where to find Varré

Varré will help you get started in these first few minutes of the game and will send you (more or less directly) in the direction of Stormveil Castle.

If you return to his first location later - after you've beaten Godrick and you have been to the Roundtable Hold to talk to the Two Fingers - you will find a message from Varré. It points you to the Rose Church in Liurnia.

Varré in Liurnia

Go to the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes and have a quick chat with Varré.

Exhaust all dialogue options and, after visiting the Roundtable Hold, say that the Two Fingers seemed strange. After the conversation, he will give you five Festering Bloody Fingers - an item for invading other players's worlds.

Use the Fingers three times and invade other players's worlds. It doesn't matter whether you win or lose in those worlds, but watch-out, you have to be online to do this.

Since patch 1.06 there is an offline solution for this step. If you don't want to, or can't play Elden Ring online, you can find the NPC Magnus the Beast Claw in the Writheblood Ruins (Altus Plateau). After his death, the quest can be continued.

Once completed three times, go back to Varré and he will give you the item Lord of Blood's Favor with the request to infuse it with the blood of a maiden.

Where to find a maiden

The quickest place to find a maiden is in the Church of Inhibition in the north-east of Liurnia. Alternatively, you can return to the Chapel of Anticipation (via The Four Belfries) and find a maiden there. Another way is to kill Irina at the entrance of the Weeping Peninsula.

Once you have soaked the piece of cloth in a maiden's blood, return to Varré. The reward is the Bloody Finger (also used for invasions, but does not deplete when used).

Have another chat with Varré and he will give you the Pureblood Knight's Medal. Use it in your inventory to get to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

Complete Varré's quest

After using the medal, follow the course of the mausoleum until you find a red invasion sign near the Mausoleum Dynasty Midpoint Site of Grace.

Enter Varré's world and look for him in the mausoleum. A fight to the death ensues.

Once beaten, you'll be rewarded with 6,400 Runes, a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and a Rune Arc.

You will then find the injured Varré lying on the ground. Talk to him until he dies and you can then grab from his corpse six Festering Bloody Fingers, and Varré's Bouquet. This completes Varré's quest.

