How to complete Rya's questline in Elden Ring

Rya is an NPC in Elden Ring you meet for the first time in Liurnia of the Lakes. She is a scout for Volcano Manor and her quest is not only long, but also convoluted and rather fussy about the individual steps you can take. It's very easy to mess up, so make sure you follow our step-by-step guide on how to successfully complete her questline and reap the rewards.

Where to find Rya

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The first meeting with Rya takes place in Liurnia of the Lakes. In the south of the area next to the Birdseye Telescope, you'll find a small pavilion north of Laskyar Ruins where she's standing.

Speak to her, and you'll learn that her necklace was stolen by a scoundrel in a nearby hut. This refers to the Blackguard Big Boggart in the Boilprawn Shack, who also has his own questline.

Rya's quest starts here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Talk to Blackguard Big Boggart and buy Rya's Necklace from him for 1,000 runes. You can also kill him, as his death is indirectly linked to one of the endings in Elden Ring. However, this will also end Blackguard Big Boggart's questline early, so consider yourself warned.

Take the necklace back to Rya, and in return you'll receive the Volcano Manor Invitation, an official document that will let you join the faction in the north-west of the Lands Between (Gelmir).

Second meeting with Rya

For your next encounter with Rya, you must reach the Altus Plateau. There are two ways to do this and depending on which one you choose, Rya will appear in a different place:

Via the Ruin-Strewn Precipice : If you take the path through the mine, Rya will be waiting in the Lux Ruins at the Site of Grace "Erdtree-Gazing Hill".

: If you take the path through the mine, Rya will be waiting in the at the Site of Grace "Erdtree-Gazing Hill". Via the Great Lift of Dectus: If you assemble the Dectus Medallion and use the lift, Rya will be on the left side of the lift after you have ridden it up to the plateau.

Note: If she doesn't appear at either of these two positions, teleport to the lift, go back up and check again.

Meet Rya at one of the two locations and she will teleport you directly to Volcano Manor, where you can talk to Tanith and accept the first murder mission.

Rya's snake form

Once you're in Volcano Manor, you'll find Rya in the parlour, where you can exchange a few words with her.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After the first target for Tanith has been eliminated - Old Knight Istvan - talk to Rya again. She reports "strange noises" in the house. Take the second letter from the table and kill the second target.

After returning to Volcano Manor, Rya has moved into a room on the right-hand side of the corridor. There she stands in her true form: as a snake.

Talk to her to find out her real name: Zoraya. As soon as you've exhausted her dialogue, leave the room and reload the area by resting at the Site of Grace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Rya will have changed back to her human form now, and is still in the same room on the right-hand side. Exhaust the dialogue and enter the room to her right.

Secret passage in Volcano Manor

There is a secret passageway in this room (which would explain the "strange noises"). Open it by rolling against the wall behind the corpse.

Before you follow the passage, you can ask Tanith about "Zoraya's form", but this step is optional.

Follow the secret passage through the rooms with the snails and the bloodhound knight until you reach a chapel with the Site of Grace "Prison Town Church". Behind it, open the door to the outside.

The dark side of Volcano Manor

With this new knowledge about the secrets of Volcano Manor, you have new topics of conversation for Rya.

Go back to her and tell her about your new findings. Then march to the newly discovered Site of Grace "Prison Town Church" and traverse the Volcano Manor Legacy Dungeon until you reach the boss fight against the Godskin Noble.

Knock the boss off his feet and you will find yourself in the Temple of Eiglay. You will discover the Serpent's Amnion on the altar. Take it with you.

Serpent's Amnion for Rya

The Serpent's Amnion is the next important item for Rya's quest, so pass it on to her. She recognises the smell, she says.

Take the Serpent's Amnion for Rya. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Reload the area by resting at the Site of Grace and Rya will have disappeared from her position. Go to Tanith and speak to her about "Zoraya's absence". She will give you the Tonic of Forgetfulness.

Find Rya again in Volcano Manor

Where can you find Rya after she has disappeared from the room? Well, she's now moved into the inner area of Volcano Manor.

Start at the Site of Grace "Temple of Eiglay", use the north-west exit and take the lift to the top (if it is already unlocked).

Once at the top, follow the corridor straight ahead in a north-westerly direction and jump out of the window on the left. You will land next to Rya's hideout.

Jump out of the window on the left and you will land next to Rya's hideout. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Complete Rya's quest

The end of Rya's quest is in sight. There are now three ways in which the quest can continue and reach its conclusion:

You can kill Rya as she asks . This will cause her to change back into her snake form. She'll thank you in her last breath and drop the Daedicar's Woe talisman. Finally, you can report the tragic events to Tanith.

. This will cause her to change back into her snake form. She'll thank you in her last breath and drop the talisman. Finally, you can report the tragic events to Tanith. You can simply ignore her and kill Rykard, the final boss in Volcano Manor. Afterwards, Rya has a few new things to say. Reload the area and you will also find the same Daedicar's Woe talisman plus Zoraya's Letter in the place where she was sitting.

and kill Rykard, the final boss in Volcano Manor. Afterwards, Rya has a few new things to say. Reload the area and you will also find the same Daedicar's Woe talisman plus in the place where she was sitting. You can give Rya the Tonic of Forgetfulness from Tanith, which will put her to sleep. She will then return to her original position as soon as Rykard is dead and all the NPCs have disappeared from the house. Talk to her there, reload the area and the talisman will be ready for you to collect.

This concludes Rya's long and (slightly confusing) quest and you can leave Volcano Manor.