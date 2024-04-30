Stellar Blade Secret Request explained

The Secret Request in Stellar Blade is a quest that appears out of nowhere on Xion's Request Board. It's a true mystery because this one doesn't behave like other quests, leaving you scratching your head for a moment or two.

Unlike other Stellar Blade quests you can pick up on your adventures, this one seems to be impossible to do but is there something we're missing that will let us do it? We're about to find out.

Without further ado, we're here to answer the question once and for all, can you do the Secret Request in Stellar Blade?

Can you do the Secret Request in Stellar Blade?

The short answer is no, you can't do the Secret Request in Xion in Stellar Blade. You can pick up this quest frrom the bulletin board next to Roxanne's shop in Xion. This request won't be listed right away, we had to do quite a few of the other side quests and requests in the area before it popped up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

The instant you go to accept the request it then gets marked 'Refused', meaning that Eve will not do the quest. So far, it seems that there is no way to do this request and it's very likely it serves as an in-game joke or, when looking more closely at the text of the request, its rejection could be a warning against something darker.

Either way, Eve is not up for doing the Secret Request today or any other day. We've been through to the end of the story and there's simply no way to do this one.

