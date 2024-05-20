Today’s Connections hint and answer on 21st May for 345

Hope you're ready to challenge yourself and figure out the Connections answer for today, 21st May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Indicates a small amount of something.

- Indicates a small amount of something. Green - Related to financial transactions.

- Related to financial transactions. Blue - Elements used in a sport played on a table.

- Elements used in a sport played on a table. Purple - Words that go well with Book.

Pinch belongs in the Yellow group, Steal in Green, and Ball in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 21st May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Pinch Chalk Match Deal Rack Touch Buy Steal Face Value Pocket Ball Dash Cue Mac Bit

Connections answer for 21st May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Smidgen - Bit, Dash, Pinch, Touch

Bargain - Buy, Deal, Steal, Value

Billiards Equipment - Ball, Chal, Cue, Rack

___ Book (That's Not A Book) - Face, Mac, Match, Pocket We're still at the beginning of the week, but Connections is not going easy on us. As a fan of billiards, I found the Blue group quite fast. After a couple of tries grouping Bit and Touch with other words, I got the Yellow group. Although the group I found next was the Green one, I put these words together only because they were connected to financial transactions to some extent. Now, Facebook and Macbook were not words I had in mind, so it was quite a surprise when I completed the Purple group.