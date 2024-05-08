The Three Witches code solution in Stellar Blade is half a puzzle and half detective work. You need to spend some time exploring the Great Desert to find a pivotal clue hidden within a document that will help you open this chest.

As with most things in Stellar Blade, you will need to be careful as you try to find the solution as there are several strong Naytiba and enemies prowling around the area you need to explore. We recommend completing the 'Reboot' quest before starting this one so that nearby Camps have power and places for you to rest.

Without further ado, here's the Three Witches code solution in Stellar Blade and the chest location.

Stellar Blade Three Witches code solution

To get the Three Witches code in Stellar Blade you need to find a specific document hidden in the Great Desert and then you need to figure out the clues to get the code. Without this document you cannot open the chest, even if you know the code from later in this guide. If the information isn't in Eve's inventory, you won't be able to access the chest.

The document is called 'Third Road' and you can find it sitting on some shipping containers next to a body opposite the entrance to the Hypertube in the Great Desert. You will come across this gigantic tube by heading directly west from the Tetrapod's landing site.

When you get to the Hypertube's entrance, put your back to it and you should be able to see the shipping containers. They are half submerged by the sand.

When you've collected the Third Road document next to the body you'll be shown your first code, however this is not the Three Witches code as it's too long. The code is hidden within the longer one and you need to work it out.

The code for the Three Witches chest in Stellar Blade is six upside down y's (λλλλλλ).

The document itself refers to the number three repeatedly, and if you look at the longer code the upside down y's are every third letter. Put this code into the Three Witches chest to recieve a decent amount of Gold.

Stellar Blade Three Witches chest location

To find the Three Witches Chest in the Great Desert you need to head directly west from the Tetrapod's landing site. As you venture west you should come across the Hypertube.

Keep going past this and you'll see a large statue in the middle of the sand with a few Naytiba around it - you should be able to see a smaller statue in the distance when facing west.

Keep going west to this statue then defeat the Naytiba and Tentacles around it.

Defeat the enemies here and then head around to the rear side of the statue to find the Three Witches chest.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page listing all of the outfits and how to get them. Also, we've got a Lost Ark walkthrough and a Recruit Passcode Specialists walkthrough for later quests.