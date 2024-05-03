You need to get Fantastic Bait to complete the 'Where is the Fantastic Bait?' Request in Stellar Blade, and it is also required to catch the Whale Shark and complete your fish collection.

As there are a few lengthy steps involved in completing the Request, we've detailed exactly how to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade below.

For more help with Eve's journey in Stellar Blade, we've got pages on all outfits, how to get all endings, and where to find all Can locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Stellar Blade Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

Breaking down the Request instructions to make them clearer, here's exactly how to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade:

Catch 20 different types of fish. Speak to Clyde about the Fantastic Bait at the Fishing Hut in the Great Desert. Buy the Fantastic Bait information from Roxanne in Xion. Go to the chest at the bottom of the Plant's underwater area in the southeastern area of the Wasteland. Enter the code 000BBB (θθθβββ) to get the Fantastic Bait. Turn in the Request at a Bulletin Board to get your rewards.

The Fantastic Bait is located in this underwater chest in the Plant area of the Wasteland. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

We caught our 20 different types of fish at these fishing spots:

The Oasis near Clyde at the Fishing Hut in the Great Desert.

Edge of Xion, just before the entrance to the Wasteland.

Under the Clock Tower in Eidos 7, in the area you input the Clock Tower code to progress.

The Plant area in the southeastern area of the Wasteland.

Remember to use different types of bait to catch all of the fish you need at these fishing spots. Bait is rewarded for completing certain side quests, but you can also just buy it from Clyde at the Fishing Hut in The Oasis. To save yourself a lot of unnecessary travel, we recommend loading up on lots of bait from Clyde before setting out on your journey to catch all the fish you need.

You can change what bait type Eve is using by holding down on the d-pad with the fishing rod equipped.

Stellar Blade 'Where is the Fantastic Bait' rewards

The rewards for completing the 'Where is the Fantastic Bait' Request in Stellar Blade is 6,000 Gold, but you also unlock the final fishing Request, 'The Fish of Legends', which rewards the Legendary Fish Badge for handing in a Whale Shark, which you need to catch if you want to complete your fish collection anyway.

Trophy-hunters don't need to worry about catching every fish though, if you don't want to go through all the hassle, as only 20 different types of fish are needed to unlock the 'Lonely Fisherman' Trophy.

Hope you have fun fishing in Stellar Blade!