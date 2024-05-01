All Stellar Blade Can locations

Cans are collectibles found in almost every area of Stellar Blade, and finding all 49 of them unlocks the Black Pearl outfit.

To help you get this outfit and other handy rewards, we've detailed all Can locations in Stellar Blade below with map pictures where possible. This includes every Can location in Eidos 7, Xion, the Wasteland, Matrix 11, the Great Desert, and Spire 4.

You can use the links below to quickly navigate to a Can you know the name or '#' number of, or use 'ctrl + f' if on a laptop or PC to quickly search for the Can you're missing.

For more help with Eve's journey, we've got pages on all outfits, how to get all endings, and a Plan to Clean the Earth walkthrough.

On this page:

Eidos 7 Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are three Cans to find on Eidos 7, but you can only reach two of them after completing the 'Oblivion' side quest.

Here's where to find all Eidos 7 Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 1

Can name: Potential Blast #33.

Location: Eidos 7 Construction Zone, on a desk in the upper levels after taking a left from the entrance of the construction area.

Can location 2

Can name: Elixir Carrot #25.

Location: Eidos 7, on a shelf in the Red Grill shop in the Flooded Commercial Sector (need to drain the area as part of the 'Oblivion' side quest first).

Can location 3

Can name: Cryo Original #1.

Location: Eidos 7, vending machine at the very bottom of the Flooded Commercial Sector (need to drain the area as part of the 'Oblivion' side quest first).

Xion Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are eight Cans to find in Xion, which you'll travel back to often as part of the main story. Just make sure you've collected all of the Cans in Xion before the point of no return, or you'll miss out on the last of your rewards.

Here's where to find all Xion Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 4

Can name: Pixie #3.

Location: Xion, on the ground in the very north of the northern main square.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 5

Can name: The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato #11.

Location: Xion, in the vending Machine in the northeastern corner on the main square.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 6

Can name: Behemoth Red #27.

Location: Xion, western alleyway leading to the underground bar with Enya and Su.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 7

Can name: Bayern Weissbier Dunkel #44.

Location: Xion, end of the small alleyway south of the Bulletin Board.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 8

Can name: Dionysus C #36.

Location: Xion, just north of the Bulletin Board, near the stairs leading down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 9

Can name: Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc #39.

Location: Xion, in the vending machine up from the Sisters' Junk shop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 10

Can name: The Macchinetta Americano #10.

Location: Xion, vending machine beside the Erin NPC on the balcony to the left of the Hair Salon in the middle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 11

Can name: GrainT Oolong #19.

Location: Xion, outside of the city. Go across the bridge by the Tetrapod, then use the rope to descend below the cliff. Keep going down until you find this Can past the supply chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Wasteland Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are 15 Cans to find in the Wasteland, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans. You also need to unlock the Double Jump Skill as part of the story to reach some Cans.

Here's where to find all Wasteland Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 12

Can name: Potential Tempest #34.

Location: Wasteland, inside a chest on a shipping crate opposite the Solar Tower. You need to activate three terminals in the surrounding area, then drag the yellow crate over to the chest's location to reach and unlock it using the last terminal beside the chest. Our Solar Tower chest guide can help with the exact terminal locations.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 13

Can name: Bayern Hefe Weissbier #44.

Location: Wasteland, in the vending machine in the northeastern corner, south of the Scrapyard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 14

Can name: Cryo The Clear #42.

Location: Wasteland, the Forbidden Area underground in the east. Slide down the rope and jump down to the gate in the middle - the Can is under the rubble past this gate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 15

Can name: GrainT Corn #20.

Location: Wasteland, in the vending machine just north of the wallrunning section in the middle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 16

Can name: The Macchinetta Cafe Latte #10.

Location: Wasteland, the Plant area filled with water in the southeastern corner. Place the three trolleys on their switches to get the crane above to drop the chest with the Can at the entrance.

Cover all the switches with the nearby trolly to get the Can's chest to drop. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 17

Can name: Nectar Orange #21.

Location: Wasteland, in the southern area of the map, drag the yellow box by the cars over to the large sign and then jump onto the protruding bar to get to the cooler box with the Can inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 18

Can name: Behemoth Green #28.

Location: Wasteland, in the southwestern edge west of the nearby Supply Camp. Roll the two balls onto the switches beside the cooler box. The second ball is found in the cliffside corner to the left of the switches.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 19

Can name: Mountain Sparkle Halla #41.

Location: Wasteland, southwestern area you can access by climbing ledges and swinging across poles starting south of the Can's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 20

Can name: Cryo Cafe Original #12.

Location: Wasteland, southwestern corner at the back of the shipwrecked boat, near the cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 21

Can name: GrainT Barley #18.

Location: Wasteland, southeastern are just north of the Tetrapod. The Can is behind a locked gate accessible by climbing above the path to the east of the Tetrapod's location, then jumping down the poles and ledges in the western corner of these clifftops. Solve the trolly puzzle by putting all three trolleys on the left switch to make the numbers in front of it '2301', matching the sign above it. Jump down the hatch in front of the numbers to get the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 22

Can name: Cryo Zero #2.

Location: Wasteland, southern canyons east of the Western Great Canyon camp. Open the chest on the northern end of the canyon and shoot the target, then shoot the target again after it stops in the middle of the canyon, then shoot it one final time at the south end of the canyon to get it to drop the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 23

Can name: Pixie Zero #4.

Location: Wasteland, just north of the Junkyard camp on the eastern side of the map. Shoot the beam surrounding the yellow drone below to free it and get the can. Make sure to shoot the beams while close to the drone, as we shot them from far away and it glitched for us the first time we tried this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 24

Can name: The Haven Green Tea #17.

Location: Wasteland, western area just south of the Hidden Path camp at the beginning of the region. Travel down until you get to the cliff with the two Hedgeboars enemies, then jump down to the small path below. Then, time your jump to grab one of the swinging bars below this path and continue along the course of ledges and bars until you come to a yellow ladder that leads to the chest with the Can. You need to unlock the Double Jump Skill as part of the story to make the bigger jumps.

Jump down onto these bars to start your path to the Can. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 25

Can name: Elixir Green #26.

Location: Wasteland, northeastern area, above the telephone Fast Travel point near the Bulletin Board. Use the metal ramp to jump up and across to the Can's location. You need to unlock Double Jump as part of the story to reach the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 26

Can name: Corsair Lager #46.

Location: Wasteland, northern area that's west of the Scrap Yard. Destroy the boxes and red barrels leading to a switch to the north of the actual Can's location, then activate the switch and run through the shipping containers to avoid the turret fire as you run towards the now lowered platform. On the platform, hide behind the blue box until the turrets stop firing, then open the chest containing the Can.

Press this switch just north of the Can's location then run to the lowered platform to reach the Chest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Matrix 11 Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are three Cans to find in Matrix 11, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans in Matrix 11.

Here's where to find all Matrix 11 Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 27

Can name: Cryo Cafe Vanilla #13.

Location: Matrix 11, under the upper yellow walkway in the train room you explore after defeating the Stalker boss.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 28

Can name: Newfoundland Dry #6.

Location: Matrix 11, behind the shipping crates and boxes in the room you fight the Juggernaut boss in. Climb the shipping crates, then jump down to access the Can's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 29

Can name: Corsair Ale #47.

Location: Matrix 11, at the very right of the long flooded room you come to soon after fighting the Juggernaut boss. Go underwater to swim through a gap in the fencing to reach the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Great Desert Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are 16 Cans to find in the Great Desert, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans in this large area.

Here's where to find all Great Desert Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 30

Can name: Johnson's Highball Lemon #48.

Location: Great Desert, southeastern corner, at the top of a Canyon you can reach by moving the yellow crate over to the ledges and then climbing up. The entrance to this canyon closed for us near the end of the game, so we recommend getting this Can as soon as you get to the Great Desert.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 31

Can name: Johnson's Highball Ginger #49.

Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map. The Can is in the vending machine located where a bus is laying vertically and two tentacle-type Naytiba burst out of the ground when you enter.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 32

Can name: The Haven Milk Tea #16.

Location: Great Desert, opposite the Opera House in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map. Destroy the turret so you can place the surrounding trolleys to light up the numbers '467' across three platforms, in order to open the garage door further up to reveal the chest with this Can inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 33

Can name: Behemoth Black #29.

Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, just up from the previous Can's location and near the Opera House. Place the yellow crates on switches '12', '2', and '13' to unlock the chest with the Can inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 34

Can name: Mountain Sparkle Everest #40.

Location: Great Desert, X1. Push the yellow crate forward to block the lasers and access the chest with the Can inside - but beware of the Nyatiba who try to ambush you while pushing the crate!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 35

Can name: Liquid Nuclear #32.

Location: Great Desert, northeastern area just south of the high speed travel tube, behind the locked gate near the 'Middle Path between Ruins' camp. Climb the construction work located across the Opera House, then move the yellow crate to under the yellow ledge in the back to access the next area containing a chest with a Can inside. Watch out for the mine boxes and tentacle-type Naytiba on your way to the chest.

Jump up this scaffolding to get into the ruined building that leads to this Can. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 36

Can name: Cryo The Malt #43.

Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, behind the shutter marked with a neon arrow. You need to complete the timed platforming section above the Can's location, and activate three switches on your way, in order to open the shutter. To start the platforming course, take a left from the shutter and climb the rope above the boxes covered in tarp. If the rope isn't there, look up and shoot at the target to reveal it.

Climb up this rope then press the switch above to start the platforming section timer. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 37

Can name: Potential Frost #35.

Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, behind lasers on the rooftops. Start by climbing the ladder on top of the bus near a neon arrow sign pointing up. Then, jump across the rooftops until just before the wallrunning under the 'Daily Grind' sign. Jump down here to find the laser, then jump once and dash to get to the chest.

Climb up this ladder to get to the rooftops that lead to this Can. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 38

Can name: Milky Pop Zero #7.

Location: Great Desert, western corner near the Hypertube camp. Start by climbing the ledges in the western map area by a barracks-like tower, shoot the target on the left after climbing, then swing across the bars and ascend the rope to reach the chest with the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 39

Can name: Nectar Cranberry #24.

Location: Great Desert, southwestern edge. Jump on the ledge by the metal part of the cliff to move up, then jump across the floating drones to reach the platform with the chest containing this Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 40

Can name: Nectar Grape #22.

Location: Great Desert, near the Oasis Fishing Hut. In the vending machine right beside a radio antennae, just south of the Oasis pool of water.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 41

Can name: The Haven Earl Grey #15.

Location: Great Desert, on top of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, right at the end.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 42

Can name: Newfoundland Dry Zero #6.

Location: Great Desert, southwestern corner near the Exile's Passage camp. Shoot the box sticking out of the ground to reveal this can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 43

Can name: Cryo Cafe Mocha #14.

Location: Great Desert, northeastern corner, just east of the Great Desert Outskirts camp. Try to open the chest, then shoot the targets in this order: middle, right, left. The box will then unlock so you can get the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 44

Can name: Liquid Fire #30.

Location: Great Desert, northeastern corner, just northeast of the Underground Secret Passage camp. Beware that this chest can permanently lock if you don't complete the challenge after interacting with it the first time! After touching the chest for the first time, you need to shoot the drones that appear in front of you while staying in the white square that appears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 45

Can name: Starwell #38.

Location: Great Desert, east of Fishing Hunt in the Oasis and right next to the West of Buried Ruins camp. Place a Smart Mine on the shining bit of the ground and wait for the underground Nyatiba to bump into it to dislodge the chest with the Can.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Spire 4 Can locations in Stellar Blade

There are four Cans to find in the Spire 4 region, which is past the point of no return, so you'll want to collect them on your first visit, as certain areas are locked if you try to revisit them after finishing with the area in the story.

We haven't caught any ourselves, but we have seen some players fishing up these cans in the Oasis fishing spot in the Great Desert after completing Spire 4, if you'd like to try your luck there should you miss a can.

Here's where to find all Spire 4 Can locations in Stellar Blade:

Can location 46

Can name: Milky Pop #7.

Location: Spire 4, behind the first camp you come to after the first fight with the Belial boss. Jump onto the platforms behind the camp, to the right, to find the Can.

The Can is behind this camp, and you need to jump around the right side of the camp to find it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 47

Can name: Nectar Apple #23.

Location: Spire 4, behind lobby seats in Orca Space Station entrance. Take a right after entering the lobby to find the Can behind the corpse by the seats. It's directly opposite the small room with the Black Rose outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 48

Can name: Liquid Lightning #31.

Location: Spire 4, behind the shipping container opposite the camp you reach after navigating the long conveyor belt with lasers and boxes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Can location 49

Can name: Moonwell #37.

Location: Spire 4, vending machine opposite protruding metal platform after coming in from the outer wall section and destroying the Naytiba blocking the way.

Jump across this gap before climbing the ledges up to find the vending machine across the way. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Stellar Blade Can rewards

You unlock rewards for reaching certain milestones with Eve's Can collection. Here's what all of these Can rewards are in Stellar Blade:

x1 Can - Max No. of Shock Grenades +1.

- Max No. of Shock Grenades +1. x7 Cans - Max No. of Lingering Potions +1.

- Max No. of Lingering Potions +1. x14 Cans - Max No. of Smart Mines +1.

- Max No. of Smart Mines +1. x21 Cans - Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potions +1.

- Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potions +1. x28 Cans - Max No. of Pulse Grenades +1.

- Max No. of Pulse Grenades +1. x35 Cans - Max No. of owned WB Pumps +1.

- Max No. of owned WB Pumps +1. x42 Cans - Max No. of Sonic Grenades +1.

- Max No. of Sonic Grenades +1. x49 Cans - Black Pearl Nano Suit for Eve.

This means that if you want to collect all outfits in Stellar Blade, you also need to collect every Can.

Good luck with your hunt for Cans in Stellar Blade!