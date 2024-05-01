All Stellar Blade Can locations
Where to find all 49 Cans to get the Black Pearl outfit in Stellar Blade.
Cans are collectibles found in almost every area of Stellar Blade, and finding all 49 of them unlocks the Black Pearl outfit.
To help you get this outfit and other handy rewards, we've detailed all Can locations in Stellar Blade below with map pictures where possible. This includes every Can location in Eidos 7, Xion, the Wasteland, Matrix 11, the Great Desert, and Spire 4.
You can use the links below to quickly navigate to a Can you know the name or '#' number of, or use 'ctrl + f' if on a laptop or PC to quickly search for the Can you're missing.
On this page:
- Can rewards
- Eidos 7 Can locations
- Can location 1 (Potential Blast #33)
- Can location 2 (Elixir Carrot #25)
- Can location 3 (Cryo Original #1)
- Xion Can locations
- Can location 4 (Pixie #3)
- Can location 5 (The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato #11)
- Can location 6 (Behemoth Red #27)
- Can location 7 (Bayern Weissbier Dunkel #44)
- Can location 8 (Dionysus C #36)
- Can location 9 (Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc #39)
- Can location 10 (The Macchinetta Americano #10)
- Can location 11 (GrainT Oolong #19)
- Wasteland Can locations
- Can location 12 (Potential Tempest #34)
- Can location 13 (Bayern Hefe Weissbier #44)
- Can location 14 (Cryo The Clear #42)
- Can location 15 (GrainT Corn #20)
- Can location 16 (The Macchinetta Cafe Latte #10)
- Can location 17 (Nectar Orange #21)
- Can location 18 (Behemoth Green #28)
- Can location 19 (Mountain Sparkle Halla #41)
- Can location 20 (Cryo Cafe Original #12)
- Can location 21 (GrainT Barley #18)
- Can location 22 (Cryo Zero #2)
- Can location 23 (Pixie Zero #4)
- Can location 24 (The Haven Green Tea #17)
- Can location 25 (Elixir Green #26)
- Can location 26 (Corsair Lager #46)
- Matrix 11 Can locations
- Can location 27 (Cryo Cafe Vanilla #13)
- Can location 28 (Newfoundland Dry #6)
- Can location 29 (Corsair Ale #47)
- Great Desert Can locations
- Can location 30 (Johnson's Highball Lemon #48)
- Can location 31 (Johnson's Highball Ginger #49)
- Can location 32 (The Haven Milk Tea #16)
- Can location 33 (Behemoth Black #29)
- Can location 34 (Mountain Sparkle Everest #40)
- Can location 35 (Liquid Nuclear #32)
- Can location 36 (Cryo The Malt #43)
- Can location 37 (Potential Frost #35)
- Can location 38 (Milky Pop Zero #7)
- Can location 39 (Nectar Cranberry #24)
- Can location 40 (Nectar Grape #22)
- Can location 41 (The Haven Earl Grey #15)
- Can location 42 (Newfoundland Dry Zero #6)
- Can location 43 (Cryo Cafe Mocha #14)
- Can location 44 (Liquid Fire #30)
- Can location 45 (Starwell #38)
- Spire 4 Can locations
- Can location 46 (Milky Pop #7)
- Can location 47 (Nectar Apple #23)
- Can location 48 (Liquid Lightning #31)
- Can location 49 (Moonwell #37)
Eidos 7 Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are three Cans to find on Eidos 7, but you can only reach two of them after completing the 'Oblivion' side quest.
Here's where to find all Eidos 7 Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 1
Can name: Potential Blast #33.
Location: Eidos 7 Construction Zone, on a desk in the upper levels after taking a left from the entrance of the construction area.
Can location 2
Can name: Elixir Carrot #25.
Location: Eidos 7, on a shelf in the Red Grill shop in the Flooded Commercial Sector (need to drain the area as part of the 'Oblivion' side quest first).
Can location 3
Can name: Cryo Original #1.
Location: Eidos 7, vending machine at the very bottom of the Flooded Commercial Sector (need to drain the area as part of the 'Oblivion' side quest first).
Xion Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are eight Cans to find in Xion, which you'll travel back to often as part of the main story. Just make sure you've collected all of the Cans in Xion before the point of no return, or you'll miss out on the last of your rewards.
Here's where to find all Xion Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 4
Can name: Pixie #3.
Location: Xion, on the ground in the very north of the northern main square.
Can location 5
Can name: The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato #11.
Location: Xion, in the vending Machine in the northeastern corner on the main square.
Can location 6
Can name: Behemoth Red #27.
Location: Xion, western alleyway leading to the underground bar with Enya and Su.
Can location 7
Can name: Bayern Weissbier Dunkel #44.
Location: Xion, end of the small alleyway south of the Bulletin Board.
Can location 8
Can name: Dionysus C #36.
Location: Xion, just north of the Bulletin Board, near the stairs leading down.
Can location 9
Can name: Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc #39.
Location: Xion, in the vending machine up from the Sisters' Junk shop.
Can location 10
Can name: The Macchinetta Americano #10.
Location: Xion, vending machine beside the Erin NPC on the balcony to the left of the Hair Salon in the middle.
Can location 11
Can name: GrainT Oolong #19.
Location: Xion, outside of the city. Go across the bridge by the Tetrapod, then use the rope to descend below the cliff. Keep going down until you find this Can past the supply chest.
Wasteland Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are 15 Cans to find in the Wasteland, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans. You also need to unlock the Double Jump Skill as part of the story to reach some Cans.
Here's where to find all Wasteland Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 12
Can name: Potential Tempest #34.
Location: Wasteland, inside a chest on a shipping crate opposite the Solar Tower. You need to activate three terminals in the surrounding area, then drag the yellow crate over to the chest's location to reach and unlock it using the last terminal beside the chest. Our Solar Tower chest guide can help with the exact terminal locations.
Can location 13
Can name: Bayern Hefe Weissbier #44.
Location: Wasteland, in the vending machine in the northeastern corner, south of the Scrapyard.
Can location 14
Can name: Cryo The Clear #42.
Location: Wasteland, the Forbidden Area underground in the east. Slide down the rope and jump down to the gate in the middle - the Can is under the rubble past this gate.
Can location 15
Can name: GrainT Corn #20.
Location: Wasteland, in the vending machine just north of the wallrunning section in the middle.
Can location 16
Can name: The Macchinetta Cafe Latte #10.
Location: Wasteland, the Plant area filled with water in the southeastern corner. Place the three trolleys on their switches to get the crane above to drop the chest with the Can at the entrance.
Can location 17
Can name: Nectar Orange #21.
Location: Wasteland, in the southern area of the map, drag the yellow box by the cars over to the large sign and then jump onto the protruding bar to get to the cooler box with the Can inside.
Can location 18
Can name: Behemoth Green #28.
Location: Wasteland, in the southwestern edge west of the nearby Supply Camp. Roll the two balls onto the switches beside the cooler box. The second ball is found in the cliffside corner to the left of the switches.
Can location 19
Can name: Mountain Sparkle Halla #41.
Location: Wasteland, southwestern area you can access by climbing ledges and swinging across poles starting south of the Can's location.
Can location 20
Can name: Cryo Cafe Original #12.
Location: Wasteland, southwestern corner at the back of the shipwrecked boat, near the cliff.
Can location 21
Can name: GrainT Barley #18.
Location: Wasteland, southeastern are just north of the Tetrapod. The Can is behind a locked gate accessible by climbing above the path to the east of the Tetrapod's location, then jumping down the poles and ledges in the western corner of these clifftops. Solve the trolly puzzle by putting all three trolleys on the left switch to make the numbers in front of it '2301', matching the sign above it. Jump down the hatch in front of the numbers to get the Can.
Can location 22
Can name: Cryo Zero #2.
Location: Wasteland, southern canyons east of the Western Great Canyon camp. Open the chest on the northern end of the canyon and shoot the target, then shoot the target again after it stops in the middle of the canyon, then shoot it one final time at the south end of the canyon to get it to drop the Can.
Can location 23
Can name: Pixie Zero #4.
Location: Wasteland, just north of the Junkyard camp on the eastern side of the map. Shoot the beam surrounding the yellow drone below to free it and get the can. Make sure to shoot the beams while close to the drone, as we shot them from far away and it glitched for us the first time we tried this.
Can location 24
Can name: The Haven Green Tea #17.
Location: Wasteland, western area just south of the Hidden Path camp at the beginning of the region. Travel down until you get to the cliff with the two Hedgeboars enemies, then jump down to the small path below. Then, time your jump to grab one of the swinging bars below this path and continue along the course of ledges and bars until you come to a yellow ladder that leads to the chest with the Can. You need to unlock the Double Jump Skill as part of the story to make the bigger jumps.
Can location 25
Can name: Elixir Green #26.
Location: Wasteland, northeastern area, above the telephone Fast Travel point near the Bulletin Board. Use the metal ramp to jump up and across to the Can's location. You need to unlock Double Jump as part of the story to reach the Can.
Can location 26
Can name: Corsair Lager #46.
Location: Wasteland, northern area that's west of the Scrap Yard. Destroy the boxes and red barrels leading to a switch to the north of the actual Can's location, then activate the switch and run through the shipping containers to avoid the turret fire as you run towards the now lowered platform. On the platform, hide behind the blue box until the turrets stop firing, then open the chest containing the Can.
Matrix 11 Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are three Cans to find in Matrix 11, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans in Matrix 11.
Here's where to find all Matrix 11 Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 27
Can name: Cryo Cafe Vanilla #13.
Location: Matrix 11, under the upper yellow walkway in the train room you explore after defeating the Stalker boss.
Can location 28
Can name: Newfoundland Dry #6.
Location: Matrix 11, behind the shipping crates and boxes in the room you fight the Juggernaut boss in. Climb the shipping crates, then jump down to access the Can's location.
Can location 29
Can name: Corsair Ale #47.
Location: Matrix 11, at the very right of the long flooded room you come to soon after fighting the Juggernaut boss. Go underwater to swim through a gap in the fencing to reach the Can.
Great Desert Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are 16 Cans to find in the Great Desert, but don't worry if you don't get them all on your first trip, as you can Fast Travel back at any time before the point of no return to search for any missed Cans in this large area.
Here's where to find all Great Desert Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 30
Can name: Johnson's Highball Lemon #48.
Location: Great Desert, southeastern corner, at the top of a Canyon you can reach by moving the yellow crate over to the ledges and then climbing up. The entrance to this canyon closed for us near the end of the game, so we recommend getting this Can as soon as you get to the Great Desert.
Can location 31
Can name: Johnson's Highball Ginger #49.
Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map. The Can is in the vending machine located where a bus is laying vertically and two tentacle-type Naytiba burst out of the ground when you enter.
Can location 32
Can name: The Haven Milk Tea #16.
Location: Great Desert, opposite the Opera House in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map. Destroy the turret so you can place the surrounding trolleys to light up the numbers '467' across three platforms, in order to open the garage door further up to reveal the chest with this Can inside.
Can location 33
Can name: Behemoth Black #29.
Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, just up from the previous Can's location and near the Opera House. Place the yellow crates on switches '12', '2', and '13' to unlock the chest with the Can inside.
Can location 34
Can name: Mountain Sparkle Everest #40.
Location: Great Desert, X1. Push the yellow crate forward to block the lasers and access the chest with the Can inside - but beware of the Nyatiba who try to ambush you while pushing the crate!
Can location 35
Can name: Liquid Nuclear #32.
Location: Great Desert, northeastern area just south of the high speed travel tube, behind the locked gate near the 'Middle Path between Ruins' camp. Climb the construction work located across the Opera House, then move the yellow crate to under the yellow ledge in the back to access the next area containing a chest with a Can inside. Watch out for the mine boxes and tentacle-type Naytiba on your way to the chest.
Can location 36
Can name: Cryo The Malt #43.
Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, behind the shutter marked with a neon arrow. You need to complete the timed platforming section above the Can's location, and activate three switches on your way, in order to open the shutter. To start the platforming course, take a left from the shutter and climb the rope above the boxes covered in tarp. If the rope isn't there, look up and shoot at the target to reveal it.
Can location 37
Can name: Potential Frost #35.
Location: Great Desert, in the Buried Ruins area just south of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, behind lasers on the rooftops. Start by climbing the ladder on top of the bus near a neon arrow sign pointing up. Then, jump across the rooftops until just before the wallrunning under the 'Daily Grind' sign. Jump down here to find the laser, then jump once and dash to get to the chest.
Can location 38
Can name: Milky Pop Zero #7.
Location: Great Desert, western corner near the Hypertube camp. Start by climbing the ledges in the western map area by a barracks-like tower, shoot the target on the left after climbing, then swing across the bars and ascend the rope to reach the chest with the Can.
Can location 39
Can name: Nectar Cranberry #24.
Location: Great Desert, southwestern edge. Jump on the ledge by the metal part of the cliff to move up, then jump across the floating drones to reach the platform with the chest containing this Can.
Can location 40
Can name: Nectar Grape #22.
Location: Great Desert, near the Oasis Fishing Hut. In the vending machine right beside a radio antennae, just south of the Oasis pool of water.
Can location 41
Can name: The Haven Earl Grey #15.
Location: Great Desert, on top of the high speed travel tube in the northeastern section of the map, right at the end.
Can location 42
Can name: Newfoundland Dry Zero #6.
Location: Great Desert, southwestern corner near the Exile's Passage camp. Shoot the box sticking out of the ground to reveal this can.
Can location 43
Can name: Cryo Cafe Mocha #14.
Location: Great Desert, northeastern corner, just east of the Great Desert Outskirts camp. Try to open the chest, then shoot the targets in this order: middle, right, left. The box will then unlock so you can get the Can.
Can location 44
Can name: Liquid Fire #30.
Location: Great Desert, northeastern corner, just northeast of the Underground Secret Passage camp. Beware that this chest can permanently lock if you don't complete the challenge after interacting with it the first time! After touching the chest for the first time, you need to shoot the drones that appear in front of you while staying in the white square that appears.
Can location 45
Can name: Starwell #38.
Location: Great Desert, east of Fishing Hunt in the Oasis and right next to the West of Buried Ruins camp. Place a Smart Mine on the shining bit of the ground and wait for the underground Nyatiba to bump into it to dislodge the chest with the Can.
Spire 4 Can locations in Stellar Blade
There are four Cans to find in the Spire 4 region, which is past the point of no return, so you'll want to collect them on your first visit, as certain areas are locked if you try to revisit them after finishing with the area in the story.
We haven't caught any ourselves, but we have seen some players fishing up these cans in the Oasis fishing spot in the Great Desert after completing Spire 4, if you'd like to try your luck there should you miss a can.
Here's where to find all Spire 4 Can locations in Stellar Blade:
Can location 46
Can name: Milky Pop #7.
Location: Spire 4, behind the first camp you come to after the first fight with the Belial boss. Jump onto the platforms behind the camp, to the right, to find the Can.
Can location 47
Can name: Nectar Apple #23.
Location: Spire 4, behind lobby seats in Orca Space Station entrance. Take a right after entering the lobby to find the Can behind the corpse by the seats. It's directly opposite the small room with the Black Rose outfit.
Can location 48
Can name: Liquid Lightning #31.
Location: Spire 4, behind the shipping container opposite the camp you reach after navigating the long conveyor belt with lasers and boxes.
Can location 49
Can name: Moonwell #37.
Location: Spire 4, vending machine opposite protruding metal platform after coming in from the outer wall section and destroying the Naytiba blocking the way.
Stellar Blade Can rewards
You unlock rewards for reaching certain milestones with Eve's Can collection. Here's what all of these Can rewards are in Stellar Blade:
- x1 Can - Max No. of Shock Grenades +1.
- x7 Cans - Max No. of Lingering Potions +1.
- x14 Cans - Max No. of Smart Mines +1.
- x21 Cans - Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potions +1.
- x28 Cans - Max No. of Pulse Grenades +1.
- x35 Cans - Max No. of owned WB Pumps +1.
- x42 Cans - Max No. of Sonic Grenades +1.
- x49 Cans - Black Pearl Nano Suit for Eve.
This means that if you want to collect all outfits in Stellar Blade, you also need to collect every Can.
Good luck with your hunt for Cans in Stellar Blade!