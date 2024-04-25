Stellar Blade outfits and how to get them
How to get more outfits for Eve, Adam, Lily, and the drone.
Outfits in Stellar Blade let you customise Eve's suit, earrings, and glasses, as well as change the appearance of her companions Adam, Lily, and even the drone.
To help you decide how you want to style your team, we've noted all outfits we've found so far in Stellar Blade below. Please note that this is an in-progress guide, as we're yet to find a few cosmetic options, but we'll update this page when we do!
As well as providing pictures of what they look like, we've also detailed how to get the outfits, and their exact locations where applicable.
How to get outfits in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade has lots of customisation options for Eve, including Nano Suits, earrings and glasses - but Lily, Adam, and even the drone all have different styles to pick from too.
The main methods of getting these outfits in Stellar Blade is by finding small boxes while exploring both optional and story areas, and purchasing cosmetics from vendors with Vitcoins. Once you buy an outfit, or find a pair of earrings and glasses, they will be waiting for you in the equipment screen to style your team's Naytiba-hunting wardrobe.
However, if you find a Nano Suit in the wild, you have to craft it at camp Repair Consoles, or with Lily, before it's equipable. Almost all outfits cost x25 Extreme Polymer Material, x50 Advanced Extreme Polymer Material, and x75 Polymer Material to make.
There are also some bonus outfits that you get by completing side quests or tasks like finding all of the Can collectibles. Additionally, if you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, you get the Stargazer cosmetics for Eve, Adam, Lily, and the Drone by opening a box before the bridge to Xion, by the Tetrapod.
If you want even more style options, make sure to complete the 'First Customer' side quest for Kasim in Xion when it unlocks to gain access to his hair saloon with its haircut and colour selection.
Eve outfits in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get Eve's outfits in Stellar Blade:
Skin Suit
How to get: Unequip any outfit from Eve.
Planet Diving Suit (7th)
How to get: Equipped by default as the starting suit.
Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2
Location: Eidos 7.
How to get: Open the door at the back of the monorail station in the Flooded Commercial Sector.
Stargazer Suit (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Planet Diving Suit (2nd)
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne near the Bulletin Board for x3 Vitcoins.
Orca Exploration Suit
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne near the Bulletin Board for x6 Vitcoins.
Keyhole Dress
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne near the Bulletin Board for x8 Vitcoins.
Cybernetic Dress
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne near the Bulletin Board for x8 Vitcoins.
Moutan Peony
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne near the Bulletin Board for x10 Vitcoins.
Racer's High
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Jump down the cliff between the Solar Tower and starting camp.
Holiday Rabbit
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Go to the path east of the Scrapyard in the northeastern corner of the map.
Cyber Magician
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Complete the obstacle and switch puzzle in the northeastern corner of the map, then open the chest above the rope and shoot all of the normal targets, but don't shoot the red targets to finally get this outfit.
Sporty Yellow
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Go to the underground Forbidden Area in the eastern part of the map as part of the 'Life of the Scavengers' side quest to defeat a boss and open the door leading to the Sporty Yellow outfit.
Daily Biker
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Lyle for x4 Vitcoins (must complete 'Stolen Treasure' side quest first).
Black Full Dress
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Lyle for x4 Vitcoins (must complete 'Stolen Treasure' side quest first).
Junk Mechanic
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Lyle for x4 Vitcoins (must complete 'Stolen Treasure' side quest first).
Daily Denim
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Lyle in Xion for x4 Vitcoins (must complete 'Stolen Treasure' side quest first).
Wasteland Adventurer
Location: Eidos 7.
How to get: Go to the very bottom corner of the Flooded Commercial Sector, just down from the hanging yellow rope, to find this costume (you need to drain the area as part of the 'Oblivion' side quest first).
Daily Knitted Dress
Location: Matrix 11.
How to get: Find the train car with a piano inside, near a group of Skull Gunners in the right-hand section of the starting area.
Daily Mascot
Location: Matrix 11.
How to get: Once you get to the area you need to flood in order to progress, head up into the corridor with the chest at the end to trigger a Naytiba to burst through the wall. The outfit is inside this hole in the wall.
Daily Force
Location: Matrix 11.
How to get: Head to the living area and climb up the ladder leading to a camp. The costume is on a narrow walkway across from this camp.
Fluffy Bear
Location: Xion.
How to get: Complete the 'Memories of the Doll' side quest for Jett after completing the Matrix 11 area in the story.
Daily Sailor
Location: Great Desert.
How to get: Go to the top of the collapsed building in the northwestern corner of the map, near the Twin Rocks camp.
Cybernetic Bondage
Location: Great Desert.
How to get: Open the chest in the Oasis pool of water.
Sky Ace
Location: Xion.
How to get: Complete the 'Encounter' side quest for Kaya at Sisters' Junk, which unlocks after getting the shop to Level 3 once you've got far enough in the story.
Blue Monsoon
Location: Great Desert.
How to get: Shoot the barrel beside the yellow bus on the highway marked during the 'Precious Treasure' side quest.
Planet Diving Suit (3rd)
Location: Abyss Levoire.
How to get: Complete the hoard combat challenge in the Closed Lobby room with lasers, located right after the deadly fan room.
Planet Diving Suit (6th)
Location: Eidos 9.
How to get: Find the sunken building near the start, accessed by going over to the island with the burnt car and climbing up, or shooting two targets to reveal ropes that you can use to swing over to this costume (also a preorder bonus).
Punk Top
Location: Eidos 9.
How to get: Go to the small patch of land under the car park, accessed by climbing down and to the left on the ledges outside of the car park.
Motivation
Location: Eidos 9.
How to get: This outfit is on top of the first building you land on after going down the roller coaster found above a camp.
Black Rose
Location: Spire 4.
How to get: Find the small laser room in the Lobby area of Orca Space Station, to the right of the starting camp. Jump and dash over to the switch on the wall opposite the outfit to turn off the lasers in order to open the box.
Photogenic
Location: Spire 4.
How to get: After fighting the boss, beside a chest in the Prestige Lounge section of the Orca Space Station
Prototype Planet Diving Suit
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Roxanne for x6 Vitcoins. It was only available to us towards the very end of the game, when Roxanne moves to the entrance of Xion.
Raven Suit
How to get: Complete the game.
Black Pearl
How to get: Collect all 49 Cans.
Eve earrings in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get Eve's earrings in Stellar Blade:
Quadruple Rectangle (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Fusion Light
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins.
Turquoise Hoops
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins.
Sun Drop
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins.
Ear Armour
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins (Also a preorder reward).
Radial Pendulum
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins.
Black Rectangle
Location: Xion.
How to get: Buy from Kaya at Sisters' Junk store for x2 Vitcoins.
Crimson Tear
Location: Eidos 7.
How to get: In the Construction Site area, use the crane to move the platform over to the building on the left, then jump up a floor to find this costume in the back corner.
Blue Point
Location: Matrix 11.
How to get: Head to the back of the second train car you come across at the start.
Silver Tooth
Location: Spire 4.
How to get: Look between the side table and leather armchair in the starting area of the Prestige Lounge section of the Orca Space Station.
Eve glasses in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get Eve's glasses in Stellar Blade:
Half-Rim Glasses (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Oval Horn-Rimmed Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Cat's Eye
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Metal-framed Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Brown Horn-Rimmed Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Laboratory Goggles
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Polygonal-Framed Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Square-Framed Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Classic Round Glasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins (also a preorder reward).
Skinny Sunglasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Orange Aviatars
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Oversized Sunglasses
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Buy from D1g-g2r for x2 Vitcoins.
Adam outfits in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get Adam's outfits in Stellar Blade:
Sewer Rat
How to get: Equipped by default.
Stargazer Wear (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Junkman
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Go to the areas across the bridge of the cliffs in the southwestern section of the map. You can access this location by climbing ledges and swinging across poles, starting west of this point on the map.
Chameleon
Location: Matrix 11.
How to get: Soon after clearing a Naytiba blocking your way in a train car, go behind the next green train car and crates sinking with a bridge.
Lily outfits in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get Lily's outfits in Stellar Blade:
Artemis
How to get: Equipped by default.
Stargazer Coat (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Off-duty
Location: Great Desert.
How to get: Go up p the Solar Tower in the southeastern corner of the map to find this costume for Lily.
Rainy Day
Location: Wasteland.
How to get: Start the 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' Request to access the cave near the camp at the start where this costume is located, then dive underwater to find it.
Drone outfits in Stellar Blade
In the order we found them, here's how to get the drone's outfits in Stellar Blade:
Tactical Pack
How to get: Equipped by default.
Stargazer Pack (Deluxe Edition)
Location: Xion.
How to get: If you have the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, the box is before the bridge leading to Xion, near the Tetrapod.
Armoured Pack
Location: Eidos 7
How to get: This costume is on the building opposite the Hall of Records. You can get here by climbing down from the camp below the clock tower and swinging and jumping across.
Lop Bunny Pack
Location: Spire 4.
How to get: Near the starting area, go to the broken pipe accessed by climbing the ledges to the left of the dam's exterior.
Have fun picking your squad's outfits!